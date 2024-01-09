Inauguration of New Copper Statue Honoring Former Prime Minister Hun Sen’s Educational Journey

In the quiet province of Kratie, Cambodia, a new copper statue now stands tall, encapsulating a significant chapter of the nation’s history. The statue depicts former Prime Minister Hun Sen as a schoolboy, being guided by his first teacher, the venerable Kim Chreng. Unveiled on January 8, this copper monument replaces an earlier concrete version erected in 2003 and sits near the Peam Te Bridge in Taluh village, Chitr Borei district.

A Symbol of Intellectual and National Leadership

The newly inaugurated statue is not just a work of art; it is a symbol of the journey of Hun Sen from a humble student to an intellectual and eventually to a national leader. The statue is a testament to the transformative power of education under the tutelage of a devoted mentor. Funded by Hun Sen and his wife with a generous donation of $410,000, this symbol of high culture and history is now a permanent fixture in the province.

Unveiling Ceremony and Reception

The inauguration ceremony was graced by none other than the Minister of Civil Service, Hun Many, who also happens to be Hun Sen’s youngest son. Attended by over 2,000 monks, government officials, provincial chiefs, and citizens, the ceremony underscored the importance of the monument as a tribute to the wise monk who guided Hun Sen during his time at Neakvoan Pagoda.

Economic and Cultural Significance

While the statue significantly improves the aesthetics of the province, it also serves a dual purpose as a recreation spot for locals and a potential tourist attraction. The presence of the monument is anticipated to provide a much-needed economic boost to local residents through increased visitor services. Moreover, cultural experts highlight the role this monument plays in promoting a culture of gratitude and respect within society, especially among younger generations. It serves as a reminder of the importance of education and the profound impact a dedicated teacher can have on a student’s life.