FACT Donates Over 200 Bins in Environmental Preservation Move

In a significant push for environmental preservation, the Fisheries Action Coalition Team (FACT), in partnership with the Department of Environment and Siem Reap provincial authorities, has donated over 200 waste bins to three communes outlining the Tonle Sap Lake. This initiative forms part of a broader plastic waste management campaign designed to boost socio-economic development and resilience within the local fishing communities present in the Tonle Sap Biodiversity Reserve.

Waste Management and Environmental Sustainability

The donated bins, which come in various sizes ranging from 120 to 660 liters, are devised to facilitate improved waste management practices in public spaces. This initiative ties in neatly with the Ministry of Environment’s new ‘Circular Strategy on Environment 2023-28’, a plan rooted in sustainability and the ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality. The project is not only about waste collection but also about transformation. It envisions turning plastic waste into useful products such as bricks, eco-bags, and souvenirs.

Advancing Waste Transportation

FACT’s project plans to introduce innovative garbage transportation methods, incorporating boats and tuk-tuks. This approach is a strategic move designed to accommodate the unique geographical and infrastructural challenges of the communes. The campaign is already making an impact, as over 3.6 million Cambodians have participated in the national drive to reduce plastic use since its inception.

Collaborative Commitment to Environmental Preservation

The collaboration between FACT, the Department of Environment, and Siem Reap provincial authorities marks a significant stride in the fight against environmental degradation. By providing waste bins and promoting responsible waste management, they are making a tangible contribution to the preservation of the Tonle Sap Biodiversity Reserve and beyond. This initiative is a beacon of hope, signaling that through concerted efforts and sustainable strategies, the march towards a more eco-friendly future is well underway.

