CPU Members Honored with Royal Order of Cambodia for Child Protection Efforts

In a commendable recognition of their unwavering commitment to child safety, five distinguished members of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) have been awarded the prestigious Royal Order of Cambodia. This honor celebrates their decade-long dedication to eradicating crimes against Cambodia's youngest and most vulnerable citizens. Among the awardees are James McCabe and Mike Smith, pivotal figures in the inception and success of the CPU, showcasing the impactful collaboration between the Cambodian Children’s Fund (CCF) and national law enforcement to protect children.

Trailblazing Child Protection Efforts

Since its establishment in 2013, the CPU has embarked on a crucial mission to combat serious crimes against children across Cambodia. Through a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Interior, this initiative has revolutionized child protection, employing a multidisciplinary approach that includes experienced investigators, forensic experts, and aftercare specialists. The CPU’s comprehensive coverage extends to all 25 provinces, with departments dedicated to homicide investigations, forensic services, internet crimes against children, and victim and family services. This robust structure has enabled the CPU to address over 2,617 major crime cases, significantly contributing to the safety and well-being of children nationwide.

International Recognition and Collaboration

The exceptional work of the CPU has not only garnered national accolades but also international recognition. Their efforts have been acknowledged by foreign governments and international policing agencies, highlighting the global importance of their mission. The establishment of the first specialist unit in Cambodia to combat cybercrimes against children exemplifies the CPU’s proactive approach to evolving threats. With 118 investigations into internet crimes against children, the CPU has set a precedent for effective online child protection strategies.

A Legacy of Dedication and Achievement

The Royal Order of Cambodia, a symbol of esteemed honor and recognition, underscores the profound impact of the CPU’s work. The dedication of individuals like James McCabe, Mike Smith, Som Vathana, Nick Rose, and Sy Phalla has not only advanced the cause of child protection in Cambodia but has also laid the groundwork for future initiatives. Their collective efforts represent a beacon of hope and a call to action for communities worldwide to prioritize the safety and rights of children. As the CPU continues its vital work, the recognition by the Royal Order of Cambodia serves as a testament to the power of commitment, collaboration, and compassion in the face of adversity.