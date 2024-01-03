Conservation Efforts Bolster Sarus Crane and Grey-headed Fish Eagle Populations in Cambodia

The sarus crane, or Antigone antigone, a species marked as endangered on the IUCN Red List, has found refuge and resurgence in Cambodia, thanks to dedicated conservation efforts. Wildlife officials report a thriving population of these majestic birds in six Cambodian provinces, an ecological success that overshadows numbers in neighboring Laos and Vietnam.

Conservation Efforts Yield Results

According to Bou Vorsak from BirdLife International, a decade-long, focused conservation mission has resulted in an uptick in the sarus crane population. The 2022-2023 census recorded 180 individuals, marking an improvement from the previous year’s count of 156. These cranes are known to migrate to specific protected areas in Cambodia for foraging from December to January annually and breed in designated wildlife sanctuaries.

Significance Beyond Ecology

The sarus crane is more than just a cog in the ecosystem. Its presence has significant implications for local tourism and community livelihoods, with birdwatching contributing to economic sustenance. Furthermore, the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS Cambodia) has spotlighted the historical importance of the sarus crane in Cambodian culture, evident from their depictions in ancient temple carvings. Today, Cambodia stands as the most vital habitat for this species.

The Grey-headed Fish Eagle: Another Conservation Success

Conservation efforts in Cambodia aren’t limited to the sarus crane. NatureLife Cambodia and park rangers have discovered eight nests of the grey-headed fish eagle, a species listed as ‘near threatened’ on the IUCN Red List, during the new spawning season. These nests, six of which are new, were found in the Stung Sen Ramsar site and Tonle Chhmar Lake Ramsar site, marking critical habitats for the species.

Backed by the EU-funded ‘Our Tonle Sap’ project, monthly patrols and biodiversity monitoring are ensuring the preservation of these magnificent birds. The Ministry of Environment highlighted that the numbers of grey-headed fish eagles in Cambodia remain limited, underscoring the importance of these initiatives.

These conservation victories underline the power and importance of ongoing efforts to safeguard endangered species. As the narrative of the sarus crane and the grey-headed fish eagle in Cambodia show, when concerted efforts are made, nature rebounds, offering not just ecological but socio-economic benefits as well.