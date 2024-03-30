Capital Police Detain 2,500 Teen Gangsters, Tackling Anti-Social Behavior

During the first six months of the seventh mandate government, from September 2023 to February 2024, the National Police made significant strides in combating juvenile delinquency. Over 2,500 teenage "gangsters" were detained in a crackdown aimed at quelling anti-social behavior, signaling a robust enforcement of the safe village-commune policy. Touch Sokhak, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, highlighted the dual approach of education and legal action in addressing this issue.

Advertisment

Comprehensive Crackdown Strategy

The Ministry of Interior's strategy involves both administrative and legal actions to mitigate gang-related activities among teenagers. Police officers have intervened in 939 cases, leading to 417 court cases and the reprimand of 1,708 teenagers. This approach not only aims to penalize but also to educate the youth, steering them away from criminal activities.

Enforcement and Parental Involvement

Advertisment

Interior Minister Sar Sokha has outlined six primary focus areas for law enforcement, with an emphasis on narcotics, criminal offences, gang activities, traffic incidents, human trafficking, and border issues. Prime Minister Hun Manet's "cleaning house" principle reinforces the importance of communal safety. Phnom Penh municipal police chief Chuon Narin has called on parents and guardians to monitor their children closely, underlining the role of family in preventing youth crime.

Special Intervention and Future Directions

A special team of 60 officers has been formed to specifically target anti-social behavior on the streets after midnight. This move, coupled with a warning system for district police failing to prevent gang activity, illustrates the comprehensive measures being taken to ensure public safety. The efforts reflect a broader commitment to creating a secure environment, free from the influence of teenage gangs.

The crackdown on teenage gangsters is a significant step towards realizing the safe village-commune policy's objectives. By tackling the issue from multiple angles, including legal action and community education, authorities aim to foster a safer environment for all citizens. The ongoing efforts highlight the importance of collaboration between law enforcement, communities, and families in combating juvenile delinquency.