Cambodia’s Tbong Khmum Province to Host Annual Traditional Fishing Ceremony

The waters of Boeung Trapeang Kram in Cambodia’s Tbong Khmum province will be flooded with the spirit of the past on February 10, 2024. In addition to celebrating the craft of traditional fishing, the Memot district government has taken on the responsibility of organising an annual event to guarantee the tradition’s continued existence among the next generation.

Preserving Ancestral Heritage

At the helm of the event is the district governor, Sreng Ly, a fervent advocate for the preservation of these age-old techniques. The annual ceremony, similar to previous years, includes activities that go beyond fishing – dancing, lively conversations, and communal dining, forming an integral part of the day’s festivities. The specifics of the ceremony, however, will be set in stone in an upcoming meeting.

Tools of the Trade

Participants and spectators alike will learn about the use of traditional fishing tools like the Angrot, Chhneang, Trak, and Klus. A deep understanding of these tools is crucial, not just for the act of fishing, but for the health of the ecosystem. Sambo Manara, a history lecturer, emphasizes this point. With modern methods like electrical shock devices being increasingly adopted, there’s a risk to biodiversity and fish populations, making the preservation of these traditional techniques all the more important.

Guardians of the Lake

Boeung Trapeang Kram, the location for this cultural exchange, is a sprawling 30-hectare area consisting of 20 small lakes and rich in submerged plants. The area is a treasure trove of biodiversity, a fact not lost on the district administration. To ensure an abundant catch during the ceremony, fishing in Kram Lake is restricted in the lead-up to the event. This is a clear testament to the community’s commitment to maintaining a balance between cultural celebration and environmental responsibility.

As February approaches, the community awaits the annual celebration of their fishing heritage. This event is a testament to the enduring spirit of the past, a beacon for the future, and a reminder of the delicate balance between tradition and progress.