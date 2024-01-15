Cambodia’s Phnom Penh Autonomous Port Unveils Three New Terminals

In a significant stride towards enhancing regional cargo operations, Phnom Penh Autonomous Port (PPAP) in Cambodia has unveiled three state-of-the-art multi-purpose satellite terminals. The terminals, christened TS11 in Phnom Penh, UM2 in Thbong Khmum province, and LM26 in Prey Veng province, were inaugurated in a grand ceremony on January 12, 2024, in Thbong Khmum province, led by H.E. Peng Ponea, the Minister of Public Works and Transport.

A Major Leap in Port Development

These terminals are not standalone projects but represent a piece in the broader puzzle of port development and reform undertaken by the Ministry of Public Works and Transport. This initiative is in perfect alignment with the Royal Government of Cambodia’s 7th mandate, which aims to reduce logistics costs and improve service efficiency. The introduction of these terminals is expected to simplify the transfer, loading, and unloading of various types of cargoes.

Facilitating a Variety of Cargoes

The new terminals will handle a wide range of goods, including construction materials, steel, marble, animal feed, pillar concrete, rubber, rice, and agricultural products. This versatility underscores the intention to boost trade and commerce by accommodating diverse cargo needs.

Commitment towards Infrastructural Capabilities Enhancement

The inauguration of these terminals reflects the Cambodian government’s commitment to reinforcing its infrastructural capabilities. By improving logistics and transportation systems, the government is paving the path for sustained economic growth, thereby positively impacting the lives of its citizens.