Cambodia

Cambodia’s NSSF Appeals for Safer Commute for Factory Workers

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:16 am EST
Cambodia's NSSF Appeals for Safer Commute for Factory Workers

On the bustling roads of Cambodia, a new initiative is brewing to safeguard the lives of its factory workers. The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has recently made a public appeal to truck owners and operators, urging them to switch from open-bed trucks to buses for worker transportation. The move is aimed at enhancing both the safety and comfort of over 700,000 garment workers who brave the congested Cambodian roads daily. Alarmingly, these factory workers, predominantly women, account for more than 20% of the nation’s road fatalities.

Enhancing Commute Safety with Buses

Heng Sophannarith, the NSSF deputy director-general, led a meeting to discuss the transition from open truck beds to buses with proper seating arrangements. This discussion is part of a broader effort to improve the technical specifications of commercial passenger vehicles to ensure worker safety. The appeal comes as a response to the increasing concern about the high risk faced by factory workers on a daily basis.

A Call for Greater Government Investment and Compliance

Kong Athit, a representative from the Coalition of Cambodian Apparel Worker’s Democratic Union, acknowledged the efforts of some factories in adopting buses. However, he emphasized the need for greater government investment and stricter compliance with traffic laws to effectively address the high rate of road accidents among workers. He stressed that while transitioning to buses is a step in the right direction, more comprehensive measures are needed to ensure road safety.

Decreasing Truck Accidents but Increasing Motorcycle Incidents

Kim Pagna, of the Asia Injury Prevention (AIP) Foundation, highlighted the persistent challenge of ensuring road safety for workers. While there has been a decrease in accidents involving trucks and buses, there’s been a worrying increase among workers commuting via motorcycles. The AIP Foundation is currently implementing a project targeting 43 factories to replace trucks with buses. It plans to expand this initiative nationwide, marking a significant step towards improving road safety for Cambodia’s factory workers.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

