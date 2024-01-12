Cambodia’s NCDD Approves $1.8 Billion Budget for Local Development

In a progressive move that promises to fuel the engine of local development and public accountability, Cambodia’s National Committee for Sub-National Democratic Development (NCDD) has announced a robust budget of $1.8 billion for the year 2024. The decision, which was made during the 22nd NCDD meeting, is a significant step towards bolstering the country’s sub-national administrations and public service provisions.

The Blueprint of Progress

The action plan for 2024 focuses on the implementation of the National Programme for Democratic Development Phase II. This programme is aimed at fostering cleaner, more capable, and responsible sub-national administrations. Modernization of public service delivery mechanisms and local development are key components of this plan, with an emphasis on enhancing quality, efficiency, transparency, and accountability. The NCDD reported achieving 85% of its 2023 goals and will carry forward the remaining 15% into 2024.

A Shift in Power

In a critical change of governance, the NCDD has delegated decision-making power to capital and provincial administrations, allowing them to authorize investments up to $5 million. This shift underscores the progress of decentralization and deconcentration reforms, that aim to bring about a more balanced power structure and better decision-making at all levels.

Commendable Reforms and Future Challenges

The Minister of Interior, Sar Sokha, lauded the achievements of sub-national democratic reforms instituted by the seventh-mandate government. One such notable reform is the One-Window Service Office (OWSO) initiative, which has significantly enhanced public services efficiency and won praises from the National Assembly. However, the road ahead is not without challenges. As rights group LICADHO’s representative, Am Sam Ath points out, the success of local development and accountability is deeply intertwined with the practices of individual civil servants. He stressed the indispensability of transparency and corruption-free operations for the successful realization of these reforms.