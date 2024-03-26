Cambodia's Green Leap: 1 Million Seedlings Distributed Free for Reforestation Drive

On March 21, Cambodia's Minister of Environment, Eang Sophalleth, announced a significant step towards greening the nation by distributing over 1 million seedlings at no cost to the public. This initiative, revealed during a visit to a nursery in Mondulkiri province on the International Day of Forests, is part of the government's broader commitment to enhance the country's forest cover. In alignment with the Circular Strategy on Environment and the Pentagonal Strategy Phase I for 2023-2028, the ministry aims to increase Cambodia's forest cover to 60 percent by the year 2050.

Reforestation Efforts and Public Participation

The Cambodian government has organized a grand event named 'Cambodian Green Day' slated for early July in Phnom Penh, where citizens can collect their free seedlings. This move is not just about planting trees but encouraging a widespread public involvement in reforestation efforts. The ministry has meticulously prepared, growing over 1 million seedlings in nurseries for this purpose. The event is expected to foster a collective action towards rehabilitating and protecting forests, thereby contributing to the nation's economic and environmental sustainability.

Support from Environmental Organizations

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has expressed strong support for this initiative. Seng Teak, the country director of WWF in Cambodia, highlighted the essential role of forests in sustaining both local and national economies. He stressed the importance of the initiative in rallying all stakeholders towards forest restoration and preservation efforts. Teak's call to action for protecting forests and wildlife underlines the critical need for conservation efforts in safeguarding the planet's biodiversity for future generations.

Progress and Future Goals

So far, the ministry has reported the cultivation of 1,144,547 saplings, with 370,000 personally planted by Minister Sophalleth. These saplings have been progressively distributed to communities, schools, and reforestation projects across the country, marking a significant stride towards the goal of increasing forest cover. The ministry's effort to involve the public directly in these reforestation projects by offering seedlings free of cost is a strategic move to instill a sense of ownership and responsibility towards the environment among the Cambodian people.

As Cambodia embarks on this green journey, the initiative symbolizes a hopeful step towards environmental conservation and sustainability. The distribution of over a million seedlings not only represents a commitment to reforestation but also reflects a collective effort towards combating climate change. By involving the community, the government aims to foster a culture of environmental stewardship, ensuring that the beauty and biodiversity of Cambodia's forests are preserved for generations to come.