Cambodia

Cambodia’s Female Tuk-Tuk Drivers: Navigating Change and Challenging Norms

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:59 pm EST
In the pulsating heart of Siem Reap, Cambodia, a cadre of women is challenging gender norms and societal expectations. They navigate the bustling city streets, maneuvering tuk-tuks through streams of traffic and ensuring the safety of their passengers. These women, Cambodia’s female tuk-tuk drivers, represent a break from traditional gender roles and an assertion of women’s ability to succeed in any field.

Defying Stereotypes

In a profession dominated by men, these female tuk-tuk drivers face a slew of societal challenges, including taunts, misogyny, and prejudice. They not only grapple with the daily chaos of traffic but also battle the deep-rooted gender biases that question their capabilities. Yet, they persist, their resilience evident in the face of discrimination.

Shifting Gears for Gender Equality

Their work is instrumental in promoting gender equality and empowering women within their community. By taking the driver’s seat, they provide an example of how women can excel in industries traditionally occupied by men. In a society where women’s roles have been rigidly defined and limited, their presence in the tuk-tuk driver profession is a testament to the shifting societal attitudes towards gender roles.

Driving Change

Despite the adversities, women like Roeung Sorphy and Kim Sokleang have persevered and found success in this male-dominated field. They have formed associations to support other female drivers and are slowly changing the perceptions of women in the profession. Their efforts contribute to the broader movement of women’s rights and gender inclusivity in Cambodia, and their experience highlights the ongoing struggles and progress of women in the workforce.

Cambodia Travel & Tourism
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

