Asia

Cambodia’s ‘Best New Year’s Eve Countdown City 2024’ Competition Aims to Boost Tourism

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 8:15 am EST
Cambodia's 'Best New Year's Eve Countdown City 2024' Competition Aims to Boost Tourism

The National Committee for Clean City Evaluation and the Ministry of Tourism in Cambodia have initiated a unique competition to celebrate the onset of the New Year – the “Best New Year’s Eve Countdown City 2024” competition.

Engaging the public in the festivities, the competition allows them to vote for their favorite city based on a plethora of criteria. These include the city’s decoration, design, hygiene, environmental friendliness, security, safety, order, and the satisfaction of tourists.

Enhancing Tourist Appeal

The competition, which was launched last year, aims to motivate cities to augment their appeal to tourists during the New Year’s Eve celebrations. In the inaugural competition in 2023, Battambang province clinched the first position, followed by Preah Sihanouk and Siem Reap. By fostering a sense of competition, the organizers aim to boost the quality of celebrations and ensure a memorable experience for both domestic and international tourists.

Boosting National Tourism

Prime Minister Hun Manet has lauded the competition as a strategic initiative to promote national tourism. He has urged various administrative bodies and the private sector to collaborate in organizing celebratory events. These events could range from concerts and art performances to Kun Khmer boxing matches, adding diversity and an element of surprise to the festivities.

Preah Sihanouk’s Coastal Celebrations

Preah Sihanouk province, renowned for its coastal celebrations, is preparing for a unique and enhanced experience this year. The competition serves as a timely reminder for tour operators, as stated by Ho Vandy, advisor to the Cambodia Association of Travel Agents, to abstain from inflating prices during the festival season. The ultimate aim of the competition is to reflect the collaborative efforts to provide a memorable and enjoyable experience for tourists during the New Year’s Eve countdown.

Asia Cambodia Travel & Tourism
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

