en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cambodia

Cambodian PM Hun Manet Launches Investment Promotion Program for Real Estate Revival

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:25 am EST
Cambodian PM Hun Manet Launches Investment Promotion Program for Real Estate Revival

Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Manet, has unveiled a robust investment promotion program aimed at reviving the beleaguered real estate sector in Preah Sihanouk province, a region currently dotted with approximately 1,150 deserted construction projects. These skeletal structures, abandoned amidst the economic turbulence of the COVID-19 pandemic, serve as stark reminders of the sector’s struggle since 2020.

Reviving the Real Estate Sector

The ambitious initiative, set to launch on January 25, comes as a result of a concerted effort between the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, real estate experts, the banking sector, and other stakeholders. The program was announced during the inauguration of a concrete bridge in Koh Kong province, symbolizing a prospective path towards economic recovery and growth.

Stakeholders’ Perspective

Despite the prolonged halt of four years, there is a glimmer of resurgence with about 100 buildings currently under reconstruction. Chrek Soknim, President of the Cambodian Valuers and Estate Agents Association (CVEA), expressed optimism towards the new initiative, predicting it could eliminate the issue of stagnant buildings within a one to two-year timeframe.

A Call for More Support

Although the government has already implemented tax incentives to bolster the real estate sector, industry leaders are advocating for more extensive support, including additional financial measures. The boom in foreign investments between 2016 and 2019 led to a notable uptick in construction and real estate prices in Preah Sihanouk. However, the sector has been grappling with challenges since late 2019 due to the closure of online gaming, the pandemic, and global conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war. Disputes over material supplies and land payments among constructors, building owners, and landowners have further complicated the situation.

0
Cambodia
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cambodia

See more
4 hours ago
Cambodia's Nationwide Early Warning System: A Beacon of Resilience Against Natural Disasters
In a groundbreaking stride towards proactive disaster response, Cambodia has implemented a nationwide early warning system (EWS) aimed at fortifying preparedness for natural disasters. The system, a brainchild of the National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM), encompasses the EWS 1294 mobile app and an extensive network of loudspeakers for real-time alerts. Technology Empowering Communities The
Cambodia's Nationwide Early Warning System: A Beacon of Resilience Against Natural Disasters
Bay 19 Golf Course: A Game Changer for Golfing in Southeast Asia
11 hours ago
Bay 19 Golf Course: A Game Changer for Golfing in Southeast Asia
Ministry of Labour Sets Strategic Plan for Vocational Training Enhancement by 2025
12 hours ago
Ministry of Labour Sets Strategic Plan for Vocational Training Enhancement by 2025
Winter Transfer Window: European Clubs in a Frenzy Over Potential Moves
5 hours ago
Winter Transfer Window: European Clubs in a Frenzy Over Potential Moves
Cambodia's Hun Sen Heads to Japan for New Prosthetic Eyes: A Symbol of Resilience
6 hours ago
Cambodia's Hun Sen Heads to Japan for New Prosthetic Eyes: A Symbol of Resilience
Cambodia Labour Ministry Unveils Development Goals for 2025; PM Engages Workers
9 hours ago
Cambodia Labour Ministry Unveils Development Goals for 2025; PM Engages Workers
Latest Headlines
World News
Big Piney Triumphs at Shoshoni Wrestling Duals, Greybull-Riverside Secures Second
17 seconds
Big Piney Triumphs at Shoshoni Wrestling Duals, Greybull-Riverside Secures Second
The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation Announces Funding for Nursing-Driven Healthcare Innovations
40 seconds
The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation Announces Funding for Nursing-Driven Healthcare Innovations
Gabriel Attal: A New Dawn in French Politics as the Youngest Prime Minister
2 mins
Gabriel Attal: A New Dawn in French Politics as the Youngest Prime Minister
House Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers Says ‘Quickly Losing Faith' in Austin's Leadership at Pentagon
2 mins
House Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers Says ‘Quickly Losing Faith' in Austin's Leadership at Pentagon
Ping Unveils G430 MAX 10K: The Most Forgiving Driver Yet
2 mins
Ping Unveils G430 MAX 10K: The Most Forgiving Driver Yet
'Begginsky' to Attend World Economic Forum: A Step Towards Global Collaboration
2 mins
'Begginsky' to Attend World Economic Forum: A Step Towards Global Collaboration
United Airlines Discovers Loose Bolts on Boeing 737 Max 9 Planes, Safety Concerns Arise
2 mins
United Airlines Discovers Loose Bolts on Boeing 737 Max 9 Planes, Safety Concerns Arise
PM Narendra Modi Flags off Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 Amidst Other National Developments
3 mins
PM Narendra Modi Flags off Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 Amidst Other National Developments
Government Shutdown Risks and GOP Primary Dynamics as House Reconvenes
3 mins
Government Shutdown Risks and GOP Primary Dynamics as House Reconvenes
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
12 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
54 mins
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
60 mins
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
1 hour
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
1 hour
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
1 hour
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
1 hour
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
2 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app