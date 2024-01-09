Cambodian PM Hun Manet Launches Investment Promotion Program for Real Estate Revival

Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Manet, has unveiled a robust investment promotion program aimed at reviving the beleaguered real estate sector in Preah Sihanouk province, a region currently dotted with approximately 1,150 deserted construction projects. These skeletal structures, abandoned amidst the economic turbulence of the COVID-19 pandemic, serve as stark reminders of the sector’s struggle since 2020.

Reviving the Real Estate Sector

The ambitious initiative, set to launch on January 25, comes as a result of a concerted effort between the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, real estate experts, the banking sector, and other stakeholders. The program was announced during the inauguration of a concrete bridge in Koh Kong province, symbolizing a prospective path towards economic recovery and growth.

Stakeholders’ Perspective

Despite the prolonged halt of four years, there is a glimmer of resurgence with about 100 buildings currently under reconstruction. Chrek Soknim, President of the Cambodian Valuers and Estate Agents Association (CVEA), expressed optimism towards the new initiative, predicting it could eliminate the issue of stagnant buildings within a one to two-year timeframe.

A Call for More Support

Although the government has already implemented tax incentives to bolster the real estate sector, industry leaders are advocating for more extensive support, including additional financial measures. The boom in foreign investments between 2016 and 2019 led to a notable uptick in construction and real estate prices in Preah Sihanouk. However, the sector has been grappling with challenges since late 2019 due to the closure of online gaming, the pandemic, and global conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war. Disputes over material supplies and land payments among constructors, building owners, and landowners have further complicated the situation.