Cambodia

Cambodian Peacekeepers Undergo Training in Weapon and Explosive Management

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:15 am EST
On January 8, in an effort to fortify global security measures and prevent illicit use of weapons and explosives, the National Centre for Peacekeeping Forces (NPMEC) in conjunction with the Ministry of National Defence’s General Department of Technical Equipment, held a workshop to disseminate laws, sub-decrees, and procedures for managing weapons and explosives. The workshop, presided over by Heng Thou, the deputy director-general of NPMEC, and Son Kimsorn, director of the Armor Equipment department, was attended by 170 Cambodian peacekeepers.

Enhancing Knowledge and Capability

The primary goal of the workshop was to enhance the peacekeepers’ knowledge of weapon, explosive, and ammunition management within the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF). The bolstering of these skills aims to support global security efforts within the United Nations framework, through which Cambodia has been an active participant for the past 17 years.

Addressing Crime Prevention

Soeun Sam, a researcher at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, emphasized the need for swift and effective response to criminal activities to maintain social stability and protect the government’s image. He underscored the importance of such training in managing weapons and crime prevention, indicating that an increased understanding of weaponry could directly contribute to a reduction in illegal activities.

Cambodia’s Contribution to Global Peacekeeping Efforts

Over the last 17 years, Cambodia has made significant contributions to United Nations missions across various countries. The Southeast Asian nation has sent out 9,281 blue helmets, including 763 women, to assist in the UN’s global peacekeeping efforts. This workshop is a testament to Cambodia’s ongoing commitment to international security and peacekeeping.

Cambodia International Affairs Military
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

