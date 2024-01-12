Cambodian Ministry Clamps Down on Illegal Gold Mining

On January 10, 2024, the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) in Cambodia announced a resolute crackdown on large-scale illegal gold mining operations proliferating in Sampov Loun village, Choam Tamao commune, Memot district, Tbong Khmum province. The ministry’s declaration sent a clear message to those engaged in these unlawful activities that have been ongoing since the 1990s.

The Evolution of Illegal Mining

What initially began as small-scale operations by local families using rudimentary hand tools has now escalated into a significant problem. Some miners have resorted to using explosives and harmful chemicals, digging deep tunnels to access the precious mineral. The ministry’s decision to act stems from rising concerns about the environmental damage and potential health hazards these operations present to miners and the local population.

The Consequences of Unregulated Mining

Illegal mining is not just an environmental issue; it has far-reaching economic implications too. It’s a leak in national income that the government is keen to plug. From September 2021 to November 2023, the provincial administration established a working group to educate the public about the law and take legal action against major operations. The deputy prosecutor of the provincial court supervised these efforts. Yet, despite these measures, illegal mining persists, with some miners now employing advanced equipment to extract gold.

Support for the Crackdown

Heng Kimhong, a representative from the Cambodian Youth Network, has praised the ministry’s drive to curtail illegal mining. Kimhong’s focus is on the key players financing these operations, urging authorities to expose and penalize them. This move underscores the urgency to halt illegal mining, which goes beyond mere economic concerns. It’s about preserving the environment, safeguarding people’s health, and upholding the rule of law.

Moving Forward: A Call to Legal Practices

The Ministry of Mines and Energy is resolute in its determination to eliminate all unauthorized mining. It advocates for legal mining practices that align with national interests, generate employment opportunities, and foster community development. To aid in this effort, the ministry has established a hotline, 095 727 727, for reporting illicit mining activities. This step is a testament to the ministry’s commitment to stopping the exploitation of Cambodia’s natural resources and ensuring a sustainable future for its people.