Cambodian Leaders Extend New Year 2024 Wishes, Acknowledge Royal Family’s Contributions

As the first rays of 2024 kissed the Cambodian horizon, leaders from the government, ministries, and various institutions extended their heartfelt wishes to the nation’s citizens and armed forces. Prime Minister Hun Manet and his wife Pich Chanmony took to social media to express their hopes for good health, happiness, and success for all compatriots.

Greetings to the Royal Family

They also extended their regards to King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, acknowledging the royal family’s unwavering commitment to Buddhism, education, social welfare, and the overall well-being of the Cambodian people. Bun Rany, president of the Cambodian Red Cross and spouse of former Prime Minister Hun Sen, mirrored these sentiments in her New Year’s regards to the King and Queen Mother.

(Read Also: Cambodia in 2023: Peaceful Power Transfer and Record-Breaking SEA Games)

Commending the Workforce

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sar Sokha penned a letter to the National Police, civil servants, and prison officials, commending their exemplary work in 2023. He urged them to continue upholding the government’s directives and principles, including the ‘Three Don’ts’ policy against drug offenses, in the new year.

(Read Also: Cambodia’s Takeo Province and China’s Weifang City Sign MoU to Boost Cultural and Tourism Cooperation)

Continued Leadership and National Progress

The ruling Cambodian People’s Party expressed wishes for continued leadership and national progress. Echoing this vision, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries expressed hopes for continued success in their work.

A Call for Healthcare Equality and Economic Diversification

In a forward-looking note, Yang Peou, secretary-general of the Royal Academy of Cambodia, advocated for healthcare equality, economic diversification, and recovery from global crises. He emphasized the importance of government reforms, maintaining peace, and ensuring democratic freedoms for the nation’s prosperity.

Read More