Cambodia Witnesses Surge in Tourist Arrivals in 2023, Chinese Visitors Lead the Charge

In a significant development for Cambodia’s tourism sector, the country registered a drastic upsurge in tourist arrivals during the first 11 months of 2023, with the count reaching nearly 4.92 million. This figure marks a whopping 156.9% increase from the previous year, signifying an impressive recovery from the pandemic-induced slump. The Chinese contingent formed a substantial chunk of this influx, accounting for 498,250 visitors, thereby marking an astounding 449.7% increase from the same period in 2022.

A Slow Yet Steady Recovery

Despite these encouraging numbers, the current tourist influx still lags behind the pre-pandemic figures. In 2019, Cambodia hosted 6.61 million tourists, with Chinese nationals making up the largest group at 2.36 million. This year, Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos emerged as the leading sources of tourists, along with countries like the US, South Korea, Indonesia, France, the UK, and Russia. The average duration of stay for foreign tourists currently ranges between two and three nights, falling short of the pre-pandemic period’s four to five nights, indicating a gradual recovery for the sector.

Plans to Boost Tourism

To speed up the recovery process, Cambodia is gearing up to host a Cambodia-China cultural relations event, expected to lure more Chinese visitors. However, direct flights from China remain limited, with Kunming being the only city having a direct flight to Siem Reap. Other major Chinese cities have more flights to Phnom Penh. The country is also focusing on bolstering its tourism infrastructure and services, recognizing the industry’s crucial role in economic growth and job creation.

World’s Recognition of Cambodia’s Tourism Potential

Cambodia’s efforts to revitalize its tourism sector were rewarded when it bagged two World Travel Awards in 2023, for Asia’s leading cultural destination and Asia’s leading youth travel destination. These accolades validate the country’s tourism potential and its ability to offer unique experiences to global visitors.