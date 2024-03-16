Cambodia to Welcome Tourists with Chhay Yam Dances at Airports for Khmer New Year

Marking a vibrant start to the upcoming Khmer New Year in mid-April, Cambodia is set to charm foreign visitors with traditional Chhay Yam dance performances at international airports, an initiative advocated by Prime Minister Hun Manet. Addressing the 8th River Festival in Siem Reap on March 16, Manet highlighted this cultural welcoming as part of broader efforts to promote tourism and the "Visit Siem Reap 2024" campaign. This move aligns with the nation's strategy to enhance its tourism sector's recovery, capitalizing on its rich cultural heritage and the global allure of Angkor Wat.

Reviving Tourism with Cultural Charm

Under the theme "River for Peace and Development", the 8th River Festival showcased Siem Reap’s potential as a tourist hotspot. Prime Minister Hun Manet, emphasizing the gradual recovery of Siem Reap’s tourism industry, proposed the Chhay Yam performances as a unique welcome gesture for international tourists. This initiative not only aims to provide visitors with a memorable first impression but also to promote Cambodian culture right from their arrival. Tourism Minister Sok Soken has been tasked to implement this proposal, ensuring that the traditional dance greets tourists in Siem Reap and other provinces, including the capital, Phnom Penh.

Boosting Siem Reap's Appeal

The River Festival, which ran from March 15-17, attracted tens of thousands of attendees, highlighting Siem Reap's appeal beyond the famed Angkor Wat. With a mix of traditional performances, cultural events, and modern concerts, the festival demonstrated the province's diverse attractions. Deputy Governor Ly Bunrith noted the event's role in promoting Siem Reap's rich cultural heritage, aligning with the "Visit Siem Reap 2024" campaign's objectives to draw more tourists to the region.

Strategic Move for Tourism Recovery

The introduction of Chhay Yam performances at airports is a strategic move to enhance Cambodia's tourism experience. By leveraging the country's cultural assets, the government aims to create a distinctive and welcoming atmosphere for visitors, potentially setting a precedent for tourism recovery efforts worldwide. This initiative reflects a broader commitment to developing the tourism sector, crucial for Cambodia's economic growth and international reputation.

As Cambodia prepares to host an unforgettable Khmer New Year celebration, the integration of Chhay Yam dances at airports symbolizes more than just a warm welcome; it represents the nation's resilience and dedication to sharing its cultural wealth with the world. This initiative, part of a comprehensive strategy to rejuvenate tourism, underscores the importance of cultural heritage in connecting people and fostering global understanding. As visitors step off their planes to the rhythm of Chhay Yam, they will be stepping into a nation eager to share its stories, its beauty, and its heart.