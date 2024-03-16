Cambodia Tienit Boosts Live Lobster Exports to China Amid Rising Demand

Cambodia Tienit International Trading has significantly increased its live lobster exports to the Chinese market, capitalizing on the growing demand for high-quality seafood. In the first two months of the year, the company reported over two tonnes of live lobsters exported, a notable increase compared to the final three months of 2023. This surge reflects the robust appetite in China and Vietnam for Cambodia's lobsters, known for their rich flavour and superior quality.

Market Dynamics and Challenges

Chea Kimlong, a consultant at Tienit, highlighted the company's strategy to purchase large quantities of live lobsters from Cambodian fishermen to meet the export demands. However, he pointed out the rising prices and intense competition among wholesalers, both local and international, as significant challenges. The scenario becomes particularly acute around the lunar Chinese New Year, when prices soared to as high as $90 per kilogram. Despite these hurdles, Tienit is committed to navigating the complexities of live lobster purchasing and shipping to continue meeting Chinese market demands.

Seasonal Variations and Export Plans

Im Rachna, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, explained the natural seasonal abundance and scarcity of lobsters, which significantly impacts availability and prices. She emphasized that the lobsters are caught in the wild, contributing to their high quality and taste. With seasonal prices fluctuating by up to 30%, both Chinese and Vietnamese buyers are keen on Cambodian lobsters. The ministry supports a free market approach, ensuring no monopolies or exclusive selling to any single country.

Future Prospects and Industry Outlook

Looking ahead, Tienit International Trading is exploring the possibility of expanding its export portfolio to include other maritime products. This strategic direction not only aims to diversify the company's offerings but also to stabilize income streams amidst the fluctuating lobster market. With Cambodia's lobsters continuing to gain popularity in key markets like China and Vietnam, the future of the country's seafood export industry looks promising, offering opportunities for growth and expansion.

As Cambodia Tienit International Trading rides the wave of increasing demand, the broader implications for the local fishing communities and the national economy are profound. With strategic planning and market adaptation, the rise in live lobster exports could herald a new era of prosperity for Cambodian seafood on the global stage.