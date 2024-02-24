Cambodia Schools Open Doors to Child-Friendly Consultation Rooms, A Leap Forward in Child Protection

In the heart of Kampong Cham province, amidst the bustling corridors and vibrant classrooms of Thlok Chrov Primary School, a serene silence envelops a newly inaugurated space. This is not just any room; it is a sanctuary of sorts, a child-friendly consultation room designed to be a haven for students seeking to voice their concerns. On February 21, a significant stride was made towards bolstering child protection as Save the Children Cambodia, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, launched these consultation rooms in five schools across the province. This initiative, part of the Japan-funded Eliminate Violence Against Children in Schools (EVACiS) project, marks a pivotal moment in creating safer environments for children in Cambodia.

A Safe Haven for Children

The inauguration of these rooms is more than a ceremonial gesture; it is a commitment to the safety and well-being of children. Chan Sophea from the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, and Mot Sana from Save the Children Cambodia, both highlighted the importance of these rooms in providing a private space for children to express their concerns without fear. The expectation is clear: these rooms should foster a safer environment for children, encouraging them to seek support and discuss issues impacting them confidentially. The project emphasizes the importance of confidentiality and aligns with national policies and the child-friendly school programme, aiming to protect children from violence and abuse.

Building Awareness and Strengthening Ties

The initiative is not just about creating physical spaces; it's about raising awareness among children about their rights and the protections available against violence. It seeks to serve as a model for other schools to replicate, hoping to inspire a nationwide embrace of such protective measures. The involvement of the Japanese embassy, represented by Kamegia Einosuke, further underscores the project's significance, not only in strengthening child protection mechanisms but also in enhancing Cambodia-Japan relations. This collaboration commemorates the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations, highlighting the project's broader implications for international cooperation and support.

A Model for Future Endeavors

The launch of the child-friendly consultation rooms in Kampong Cham province is a beacon of hope for child protection efforts across Cambodia. According to Save the Children Australia, around half of all children in Cambodia experience some form of violence. This initiative is a critical step in addressing this grave issue, offering a tangible solution that other schools and districts can follow. By providing a safe space for children to speak out, the project not only protects individual students but also promotes a culture of openness and support that can transform entire communities.

In conclusion, the child-friendly consultation rooms represent a significant advancement in Cambodia's child protection efforts. With the support of Save the Children Cambodia, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, and the Japanese embassy, these rooms stand as a testament to what can be achieved through collaboration and commitment to the welfare of children. As this initiative takes root and expands, it holds the promise of a safer, more nurturing environment for Cambodia's youngest citizens.