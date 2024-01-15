en English
Cambodia

Cambodia Gears Up for Major Buddhist Holiday, Meak Bochea

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
Cambodia Gears Up for Major Buddhist Holiday, Meak Bochea

The Southeast Asian nation of Cambodia is set to celebrate Meak Bochea, a significant Buddhist holiday, on February 24 and 25. As preparations are underway, the chairman of the National Committee for Organising National and International Festivals, Kong Sam Ol, has issued guidelines to state institutions to facilitate the event.

Understanding Meak Bochea

Commonly known as Magha Puja or Lord Buddha Day, Meak Bochea is observed on the full moon of the third month of the traditional Khmer calendar. This religious holiday marks the founding of Buddhism by Lord Buddha in 588 BC, and his prophecy about his impending death. It serves as a day for Buddhists worldwide to reflect upon and honor Buddha’s teachings.

Main Ceremony at Sakyamuni Stupa

The principal government ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Sakyamuni Stupa, situated in the ancient capital of Oudong in Kandal province. The event is expected to see participation from senior government officials, civil servants, and religious figures. This is a testament to the constitutional recognition of Buddhism as the state religion of Cambodia.

Preparations Underway

Kong Sophorn, the governor of Kandal, confirmed that preparations, including decorations and security arrangements, are currently underway to ensure order and safety during the celebrations. However, the Ministry of Cults and Religion and the Preah Sihanouk provincial administration have yet to issue comments regarding their respective plans for the festival.

In an unrelated development, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport in Cambodia has issued guidelines for enforcing a strict ‘tobacco-free sports’ policy. The policy prohibits smoking and the distribution of cigarettes within athletes’ residences, training venues, competition and spectator areas, and stadium compounds. The move aims to foster a tobacco-free sports culture, enhance competitive capabilities, and prevent health issues for athletes, organizers, and spectators due to tobacco product use.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

