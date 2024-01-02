Cambodia Enhances Tourism Experience with Free Public Wi-Fi at Popular Beaches

On December 30, Cambodia’s Ministry of Post and Telecommunications went live with free public Wi-Fi services at Ochheuteal and Otres beaches in Preah Sihanouk province. This move, designed to improve the tourism experience, allows both locals and international visitors to connect to the internet effortlessly. Access to the Wi-Fi is made simple by scanning a QR code available on the ministry’s social media page or directly at the beaches.

Boosting Tourism Experience

With an impressive count of 349,983 tourists visiting the beaches and resorts in Sihanoukville on New Year’s Eve in 2023, the city continues to be a significant attraction for both national and international tourists. The introduction of free public Wi-Fi is a testament to the ministry’s commitment to enhancing the tourism sector.

Industry Experts Applaud the Move

Tourism industry professionals, including Ho Vandy, an adviser to the Cambodia Association of Travel Agents, have welcomed the initiative. They view it as a beneficial aid for visitors, enabling them to communicate freely and access information without incurring additional costs.

Chey Tech, an independent socio-economic analyst, also supports the initiative. However, Tech emphasizes the need for the public Wi-Fi to be of high quality to be truly useful. Both experts advocate for the expansion of free Wi-Fi services to other tourist destinations within the country, especially to those in remote areas.

Past Endeavors and Future Aspirations

In the past, the ministry has collaborated with the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia. Together, they set up free Wi-Fi at key locations in Siem Reap town during the Angkor Sangkran festival in April 2023. These networks continue to operate, providing an invaluable service for locals and tourists alike. As Cambodia seeks to improve traveler convenience further, the expansion of free Wi-Fi services to other tourist destinations within the country could be the next step.