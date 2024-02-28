Cambodia Embraces Hybrid Work Model, Shifting From WFH Post-Pandemic: Insights from Workingna CEO

In a revealing interview with Khmer Times, Pisey Khun, CEO & Co-Founder of Workingna (Cambodia) Co., Ltd, shed light on the evolving work models in Cambodia's corporate sector post-Coronavirus pandemic. With the global health crisis prompting an unprecedented shift towards remote work, businesses, including in Cambodia, faced the immense challenge of adapting to new work paradigms. Khun's insights highlight a significant transition from the Work From Home (WFH) model to a hybrid approach, blending remote work with office presence, in response to the changing dynamics of team engagement and productivity.

The Shift Towards Hybrid Work

The pandemic-induced WFH model, while initially seen as a viable solution to continue operations amidst lockdowns, has seen a decline in its feasibility for partners with full-time staff, according to Khun. The need for enhanced team engagement and productivity has prompted a shift towards online meetings and interviews, requiring staff to sometimes work from the office. This transition underlines the evolving nature of work environments where the hybrid model, advocating for flexibility and work-life balance, gains prominence. Khun's company, CamboJob, supports this model, suggesting that while physical presence in the office can boost teamwork and efficiency, remote work remains effective due to technological advancements.

Advantages of Hybrid Work and Digital Hiring

CamboJob's approach to the hybrid work model not only offers a balanced work-life scenario for employees but also presents several benefits for the hiring process. By leveraging digital platforms, the company has managed to reduce hiring times by 50%, connecting employers with a wide network of qualified candidates efficiently. This shift towards digital methods for hiring and job searches post-pandemic indicates a broader trend towards technological solutions in the corporate sector. The hybrid model, therefore, not only addresses the immediate needs for safety and productivity but also aligns with long-term goals for digital transformation in hiring practices.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Work in Cambodia

The transition towards hybrid work models in Cambodia reflects a broader global trend, as discussed in insights from Mondo on the evolution and impact of hybrid work models post-pandemic. These developments underscore the critical need for businesses to adapt to changing work environments, emphasizing digital literacy, self-management skills, and fostering employee well-being. As Cambodian businesses like CamboJob navigate these changes, the future of work in the country appears to be moving towards a more flexible, efficient, and digitally inclined landscape. This evolution not only promises to enhance productivity and team dynamics but also positions Cambodia's corporate sector to better respond to future challenges and opportunities.