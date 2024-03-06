Cambodia Embarks on Major Reservoir Project to Combat Flooding, Boost Agriculture

Amid concerns over frequent flooding and water scarcity, Cambodia has initiated a significant reservoir project in Kampong Speu province, aiming to mitigate flood risks and enhance agricultural productivity. The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology dispatched a technical team to inspect the proposed site of the Khleach Reservoir Project in Oral district, marking the commencement of a venture that promises to revolutionize water management in the region.

Strategic Water Management Initiative

The Khleach Reservoir Project, led by Pich Veasna, Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology, is set to begin construction mid-year. With a capacity to store approximately 120 million cubic metres of water, the reservoir is expected to irrigate about 35,000 hectares of farmland and alleviate flooding along the Prek Tnaot River. Nhanh Cheab Heng, director of the Kampong Speu Provincial Department of Water Resources and Meteorology, highlighted the project's significance in addressing water scarcity and flood concerns, thereby supporting the agricultural sector's resilience against climatic adversities.

Comprehensive Development Plans

In addition to the Khleach Reservoir, the Cambodian government, with support from the Government of India, plans to construct two more reservoirs, Tasal Dam and Svahab Dam, in Oral and Phnom Sruoch districts. These infrastructures are poised to store over 500 million cubic metres of water, ensuring sufficient water supply for rice cultivation throughout the year and bolstering the region's defenses against drought and flood conditions. The collective impact of these projects is anticipated to significantly benefit the populations of Kampong Speu, Kandal, and Phnom Penh by providing reliable water resources for agriculture and reducing flood risks.

Community Anticipation and Support

Local residents, including Sdeung Chandy from Samraong Tong district, have expressed optimism about the reservoir projects, anticipating reduced flood impacts on homes, fields, and crops. The community's enthusiasm underscores the critical need for enhanced water management solutions in Cambodia, reflecting the broader challenges faced by the country in terms of climate resilience and agricultural sustainability. With the backing of the government and international cooperation, these projects represent a proactive approach to safeguarding Cambodia's water future.

The initiation of the Khleach Reservoir Project and subsequent water management initiatives in Cambodia exemplify a strategic response to the pressing challenges of flooding and water scarcity. By bolstering the country's agricultural infrastructure and enhancing its resilience to climatic fluctuations, these projects hold the promise of transforming water resource management in the region, ensuring the well-being and livelihoods of countless Cambodians.