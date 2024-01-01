en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cambodia

Cambodia Advocates for Safer Commutes for Factory Workers, Plans Nationwide Expansion

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 8:55 am EST
Cambodia Advocates for Safer Commutes for Factory Workers, Plans Nationwide Expansion

On a mission to enhance the safety and comfort of factory workers, the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) in Cambodia is advocating for a transition from open-bed trucks to buses for commuting. This initiative was highlighted by Heng Sophannarith, NSSF deputy director-general, during a meeting of the Road Safety Working Group for Workers. The move is seen as a crucial step towards minimizing the risks associated with the present mode of transportation.

Push for Safer Commutes

Replacing open-bed trucks with buses that meet the technical specifications for commercial passenger vehicles is not just a change, but a necessity. It’s a call to action that resonates deeply with over 700,000 garment workers who risk their lives daily on Cambodia’s congested and hazardous roads. A startling statistic reveals that more than 20% of road fatalities in the country are factory workers, predominantly women.

(Read Also: Cambodia 2023: A Historic Election and a Sporting Triumph)

Workers’ Union Calls for Government Intervention

Kong Athit, president of the Coalition of Cambodian Apparel Worker’s Democratic Union, acknowledged the initial improvements but urged the government to invest more in this safety initiative. He underscored the high rate of road accidents among this group, pointing towards the need for safer travel options for workers.

(Read Also: Cambodia’s NSSF Appeals for Safer Commute for Factory Workers)

Asia Injury Prevention Foundation’s Nationwide Initiative

In response to the increasing number of accidents involving factory workers on motorcycles, Kim Pagna, country director of the Asia Injury Prevention Foundation, highlighted the organization’s project to replace large trucks with safer buses at 43 factories. The initiative aims to expand nationwide, further strengthening the drive for improved transportation safety.

In a parallel development, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has significantly revitalized its assets and workforce under the leadership of Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt and General Manager Phillip Eng. The MBTA’s achievements in 2023 include key milestones such as accelerating infrastructure repairs, reorganizing the leadership team, record hiring, improving transparency with riders and the public, reopening temporary stations, launching new ferry services, enhancing accessibility, and establishing a new Climate and Resiliency Policy and Planning team. The MBTA also launched a Track Improvement Program to eliminate speed restrictions and bring tracks closer to a state of good repair.

Read More

0
Cambodia Safety Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cambodia's NSSF Appeals for Safer Commute for Factory Workers

By Rafia Tasleem

ANA Halts Demolition in Angkor Park Amid Protests, Seeks Peaceful Resolution

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Cambodia's 'Best New Year's Eve Countdown City 2024' Competition Aims to Boost Tourism

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Ballot Positions Finalized for Cambodia's Senate Elections; Nigeria Gears Up for Bye Elections

By BNN Correspondents

Cambodia Seeks Chinese Support to Boost Traditional Medicine at MLC Co ...
@Cambodia · 2 hours
Cambodia Seeks Chinese Support to Boost Traditional Medicine at MLC Co ...
heart comment 0
Cambodia’s Battambang Seeks Chinese Investment in Agriculture

By Rafia Tasleem

Cambodia's Battambang Seeks Chinese Investment in Agriculture
NEC Approves Voter List for Cambodia’s Upcoming Elections

By Rafia Tasleem

NEC Approves Voter List for Cambodia's Upcoming Elections
Cambodian Leaders Extend New Year 2024 Wishes, Acknowledge Royal Family’s Contributions

By Rafia Tasleem

Cambodian Leaders Extend New Year 2024 Wishes, Acknowledge Royal Family's Contributions
Cambodia in 2023: Peaceful Power Transfer and Record-Breaking SEA Games

By Rafia Tasleem

Cambodia in 2023: Peaceful Power Transfer and Record-Breaking SEA Games
Latest Headlines
World News
John Howard's Intervention Blocked Carbon Trading Scheme: 2003 Cabinet Papers Reveal
40 seconds
John Howard's Intervention Blocked Carbon Trading Scheme: 2003 Cabinet Papers Reveal
Ravens Decimate Dolphins 56-19: Miami's AFC East Dreams Hang in the Balance
4 mins
Ravens Decimate Dolphins 56-19: Miami's AFC East Dreams Hang in the Balance
Capitol Hill Lawmakers Share New Year Resolutions for 2024: A Glimpse Into Personal Aspirations and National Hopes
6 mins
Capitol Hill Lawmakers Share New Year Resolutions for 2024: A Glimpse Into Personal Aspirations and National Hopes
Nottingham Trent University and JawSense Develop Headband to Combat Bruxism
7 mins
Nottingham Trent University and JawSense Develop Headband to Combat Bruxism
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication: An End of an Era
8 mins
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication: An End of an Era
Practical Home Improvements for Enhanced Comfort and Well-being
8 mins
Practical Home Improvements for Enhanced Comfort and Well-being
Thrilling Perth Cup Victory for Casino Seventeen in Nail-biting Finish
9 mins
Thrilling Perth Cup Victory for Casino Seventeen in Nail-biting Finish
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
12 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
New Hampshire's Unsanctioned Democratic Primary: A Litmus Test for Biden
12 mins
New Hampshire's Unsanctioned Democratic Primary: A Litmus Test for Biden
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
12 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
19 mins
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
53 mins
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
60 mins
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
3 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app