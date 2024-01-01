Cambodia Advocates for Safer Commutes for Factory Workers, Plans Nationwide Expansion

On a mission to enhance the safety and comfort of factory workers, the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) in Cambodia is advocating for a transition from open-bed trucks to buses for commuting. This initiative was highlighted by Heng Sophannarith, NSSF deputy director-general, during a meeting of the Road Safety Working Group for Workers. The move is seen as a crucial step towards minimizing the risks associated with the present mode of transportation.

Push for Safer Commutes

Replacing open-bed trucks with buses that meet the technical specifications for commercial passenger vehicles is not just a change, but a necessity. It’s a call to action that resonates deeply with over 700,000 garment workers who risk their lives daily on Cambodia’s congested and hazardous roads. A startling statistic reveals that more than 20% of road fatalities in the country are factory workers, predominantly women.

(Read Also: Cambodia 2023: A Historic Election and a Sporting Triumph)

Workers’ Union Calls for Government Intervention

Kong Athit, president of the Coalition of Cambodian Apparel Worker’s Democratic Union, acknowledged the initial improvements but urged the government to invest more in this safety initiative. He underscored the high rate of road accidents among this group, pointing towards the need for safer travel options for workers.

(Read Also: Cambodia’s NSSF Appeals for Safer Commute for Factory Workers)

Asia Injury Prevention Foundation’s Nationwide Initiative

In response to the increasing number of accidents involving factory workers on motorcycles, Kim Pagna, country director of the Asia Injury Prevention Foundation, highlighted the organization’s project to replace large trucks with safer buses at 43 factories. The initiative aims to expand nationwide, further strengthening the drive for improved transportation safety.

In a parallel development, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has significantly revitalized its assets and workforce under the leadership of Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt and General Manager Phillip Eng. The MBTA’s achievements in 2023 include key milestones such as accelerating infrastructure repairs, reorganizing the leadership team, record hiring, improving transparency with riders and the public, reopening temporary stations, launching new ferry services, enhancing accessibility, and establishing a new Climate and Resiliency Policy and Planning team. The MBTA also launched a Track Improvement Program to eliminate speed restrictions and bring tracks closer to a state of good repair.

Read More