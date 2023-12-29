Battambang Transforms Waste Management with Sustainable Practices and Recycling Initiatives

In the heartland of Southeast Asia, the town of Battambang in Cambodia is grappling with a contemporary urban dilemma—waste management. The rapid urbanization of this historic town has led to an exponential increase in waste generation, with homes, businesses, and industries contributing significantly to the waste stream. Previously, the waste was collected by municipal services and haphazardly dumped in local sites. However, the escalating volume of waste has raised serious environmental and health concerns, necessitating a more sustainable and effective approach to waste disposal.

The town’s primary landfill, nestled in Chrey Kong village, has become the fulcrum of Battambang’s waste management strategy. Recognizing the unsuitability of the previous urban dumpsite, authorities initiated the construction of a new landfill, marking a significant shift in the town’s waste management paradigm. Workers at the landfill are part of this transformative journey, engaging in recycling endeavors. They painstakingly extract plastics and segregate electronic waste, their efforts contributing to environmental conservation and mitigating the risk of toxic waste seeping into the surrounding ecosystem.

The Material Recovery Facility: A Gamechanger

In April 2021, Battambang town embarked on a major waste management project—the establishment of a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) in Poi Svay village. Completed a year later, this state-of-the-art facility spans 315,000 cubic meters and is funded by the Asian Development Bank. It is a testament to the town’s commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable waste management. The MRF is designed to turn an impressive 70% of waste into compost, while also repurposing plastic waste. It serves over 120,000 people, processing about 100 tonnes of garbage daily.

The MRF isn’t just tackling the waste problem; it’s also fostering local sanitation, mitigating climate change, and creating job opportunities. Women, often marginalized in labor markets, are finding employment opportunities at the facility. The goal is to increase the amount of garbage transported to the new landfill to 300 tonnes daily. This strategic move aims to extend the landfill’s longevity until 2040, reducing environmental impact and ensuring a cleaner, greener Battambang for future generations.