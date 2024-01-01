en English
Asia

ANA Halts Demolition in Angkor Park Amid Protests, Seeks Peaceful Resolution

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 8:12 am EST
ANA Halts Demolition in Angkor Park Amid Protests, Seeks Peaceful Resolution

The APSARA National Authority (ANA) has temporarily halted the demolition of unauthorized structures within the Angkor Archaeological Park in Siem Reap, in response to public protests. The decision signifies the authority’s intent to seek a peaceful resolution to the issue, emphasizing the need for residents to voluntarily dismantle the illegal constructions.

Preserving Cultural Heritage Amid Protests

The demolition process, initiated in May, was designed to address the structures that allegedly undermined the cultural heritage of the park, home to the globally renowned Angkor Wat temple. However, the process sparked disputes as many residents failed to comply with the ANA’s extended deadlines for removal, leading to a series of protests.

Debunking Social Media Allegations

Public confusion and concern grew further due to allegations circulating on social media, suggesting that the demolitions were being forcibly carried out. A particular video, showcasing a woman imploring authorities not to demolish her house, further intensified the situation. Responding to these allegations, the ANA clarified that the woman featured in the video was not the house owner and that their actions were aimed at preserving the site’s cultural value.

ANA’s Stand and Future Course of Action

The ANA has ardently refuted these allegations, underlining their mission to prevent unauthorized construction to uphold the park’s cultural and social values. ANA spokesperson Long Kosal criticized certain media outlets for disseminating unverified information, which could potentially incite social conflicts. Kosal urged for responsible journalism, emphasizing the need for research, clear source identification, and confirmation from authorities prior to publishing information. The ANA is now actively engaging with local authorities and the public to address the issue, reinforcing its commitment to protecting the cultural heritage of the Angkor Archaeological Park.

Asia Cambodia
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

