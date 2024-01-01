ANA Halts Demolition in Angkor Park Amid Protests, Seeks Peaceful Resolution

The APSARA National Authority (ANA) has temporarily halted the demolition of unauthorized structures within the Angkor Archaeological Park in Siem Reap, in response to public protests. The decision signifies the authority’s intent to seek a peaceful resolution to the issue, emphasizing the need for residents to voluntarily dismantle the illegal constructions.

Preserving Cultural Heritage Amid Protests

The demolition process, initiated in May, was designed to address the structures that allegedly undermined the cultural heritage of the park, home to the globally renowned Angkor Wat temple. However, the process sparked disputes as many residents failed to comply with the ANA’s extended deadlines for removal, leading to a series of protests.

Debunking Social Media Allegations

Public confusion and concern grew further due to allegations circulating on social media, suggesting that the demolitions were being forcibly carried out. A particular video, showcasing a woman imploring authorities not to demolish her house, further intensified the situation. Responding to these allegations, the ANA clarified that the woman featured in the video was not the house owner and that their actions were aimed at preserving the site’s cultural value.

ANA’s Stand and Future Course of Action

The ANA has ardently refuted these allegations, underlining their mission to prevent unauthorized construction to uphold the park’s cultural and social values. ANA spokesperson Long Kosal criticized certain media outlets for disseminating unverified information, which could potentially incite social conflicts. Kosal urged for responsible journalism, emphasizing the need for research, clear source identification, and confirmation from authorities prior to publishing information. The ANA is now actively engaging with local authorities and the public to address the issue, reinforcing its commitment to protecting the cultural heritage of the Angkor Archaeological Park.