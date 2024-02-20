Pope Francis Calls for Prayers Amidst Devastation of Mozambique's Our Lady of Africa Mission by ISIS

In the quiet of an early February evening, the town of Posto Mazeze in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province experienced a terror unlike any other. The Our Lady of Africa Mission, a beacon of hope and faith in the region, was viciously attacked by terrorists aligned with ISIS.

This assault, occurring on February 12, saw the mission's church, rectory, and offices reduced to ashes. The heavily armed insurgents took control of the town at 6 p.m., leaving behind a trail of destruction that included the local health center and school. Remarkably, due to prior evacuations, no lives were lost in the attack.

The Echo of Silence: A Region Under Siege

Cabo Delgado has been a focal point of violent extremism since October 2017, with ISIS's network in the southeast African country being officially recognized in June 2019. This recent attack is but a chapter in an ongoing saga of violence that has plagued the region.

The insurgents' brutality has not only claimed lives but has also systematically dismantled the very infrastructure of communities, leaving thousands displaced and in despair. In response to the escalating threat, the French government issued a security alert, advising its citizens to avoid certain areas in Mozambique.

This advisory came amidst President Nyusi's expressions of surprise and reassurance of Mozambique's commitment to combating terrorism.

International Concern and Solidarity

Amidst this turmoil, Pope Francis, during his Angelus address on February 20, 2024, requested prayers for the people of Mozambique. Highlighting the attack on the Our Lady of Africa Mission, the Pontiff's words resonated with a global audience, drawing attention to the resurgence of violence against civilians and the destruction of essential services and infrastructure.

This plea for peace underscores the Vatican's concern for regions afflicted by such relentless violence. The Pope's call acts as a beacon of hope, not only for the people of Mozambique but also for the international community, urging collective prayer and support for the beleaguered nation.

A Path Forward: Resilience and Recovery

In the aftermath of the attack, the resilience of the local community and the broader Mozambican society is being tested. With the support of international allies, including military assistance from Rwanda and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Mozambique is grappling with the formidable task of combating terrorism and rebuilding its communities.

The destruction of the Our Lady of Africa Mission symbolizes the profound challenges faced by the region but also serves as a rallying point for unity and strength in the face of adversity.

The violence in Cabo Delgado is a stark reminder of the fragility of peace and the human cost of extremism. As the world responds to Pope Francis's call for prayers, there is a collective yearning for a future where the people of Mozambique can live without fear, and where faith and hope can flourish unthreatened.

The road to recovery may be long and fraught with challenges, but with unwavering global support and solidarity, the dawn of peace in Cabo Delgado is within reach.