Pedernales Province Embarks on Sustainable Tourism with Strategic Partnership

The Pro-Pedernales Trust, the Sur Futuro Foundation, and the General Directorate of Public Private Alliances (DGAPP) have recently inked an inter-institutional collaboration agreement. This pact is set to usher in a new era of tourism growth rooted in environmental and social sustainability within Pedernales province and the Enriquillo region. The move brings together key figures, Sigmund Freund of DGAPP and Melba Segura de Grullón from the Sur Futuro Foundation, under a shared vision for the sustainable development of one of the country's most deprived provinces.

Building a Sustainable Future

The collaboration aims to strike a delicate balance between boosting tourist attractions and safeguarding the region's natural riches. Sigmund Freund lauded the agreement, noting that it marks a significant step towards integrating socio-environmental sustainability into the decision-making processes for the Cabo Rojo Tourism Development project. He praised the Sur Futuro Foundation for bringing its wealth of experience in sustainable development, environmental protection, and biodiversity conservation to the table.

Framework for Environmental and Social Sustainability

Melba Segura de Grullón highlighted the importance of the framework agreement in laying the groundwork for environmental and social sustainability in the development plans for the province, which will impact the broader Enriquillo region. She emphasized the critical nature of the initiative in combating poverty and promoting development in the Southern region, a project spearheaded by the President of the Republic and focused on uplifting one of the nation's most impoverished provinces.

As this strategic partnership takes shape, it promises to transform the Pedernales province and the Enriquillo region into a beacon of sustainable tourism. By aligning development efforts with environmental preservation and social equity, the initiative not only aims to enhance the region's appeal to tourists but also to ensure that growth benefits its residents and preserves its natural heritage for future generations.