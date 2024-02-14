Water Supply Disruption in Delhi's Burari Metro Station Area: Preparations and Precautions

Brace for Water Supply Disruption in Delhi's Burari Metro Station Area

Residents of Delhi's Burari Metro Station area are advised to make alternative arrangements for their water needs on February 16, as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be conducting water pipeline interconnection work in the area. The water supply disruption is expected to last for 18 hours, affecting several localities in the vicinity.

A Day of Disruption: February 16

The water pipeline interconnection work, scheduled for February 16, is set to disrupt the water supply in the Burari Metro Station area from 8:00 am to 2:00 am the next day. This 18-hour period of water supply disruption will affect various localities, including Burari Harizan Basti, Ekta Enclave, Garhi village, Prem Nagar, Baba Colony, Laxmi Vihar, Sant Nagar, Kaushik Enclave, Tomar Colony, Kadipur village, Nagli Poona, Badipur, Swarup Vihar, Makhmal Pur, Nathupura Colony, Mukundpur, Jahangirpuri, and Darshan Vihar.

Preparations and Precautions

Residents of the affected areas are advised to store water in advance to avoid any inconvenience during the disruption period. In a statement, DMRC officials urged residents to "make necessary arrangements and store adequate water for their daily needs during this period."

For those who may face difficulties in storing sufficient water, DMRC has assured that water tankers will be available upon request. Residents can contact their local administrative offices or DMRC's helpline to request water tanker services.

Restoring Normalcy: The Aftermath

DMRC officials have assured residents that the water supply will be restored as soon as the interconnection work is completed. Post-restoration, the water may appear murky due to pipeline flushing; however, it is safe for consumption.

In the meantime, residents are advised to let the water run for a few minutes before use to clear any sediment that may have accumulated during the disruption period. Regular updates regarding the restoration of water supply will be provided through local administrative offices and DMRC's official communication channels.

Residents of Delhi's Burari Metro Station area, prepare for a day of water supply disruption on February 16. Store water in advance, request water tankers if needed, and stay informed for updates on the restoration of water supply.