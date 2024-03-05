Buriganga River Shrinks by 16km: Encroachment and Neglect to Blame, Study Reveals

A recent study titled Restoring Buriganga, released by the National Geographic Society, Drik Picture Library, and Riverine People, has uncovered that a significant 16-kilometre stretch of the Buriganga River has been illegally occupied, leaving only 25 kilometres of flowing water. The research, led by Sheikh Rokon of Riverine People, highlights the drastic reduction in the river's length from the previously reported 45 kilometres to now just 41 kilometres, attributing the loss to encroachment by real estate developers and local inhabitants.

Advertisment

Shrinking Lifeline

The Buriganga River, once sprawling over 45 kilometres as per 2005 records, has seen its vitality diminish over the years, with its length now corrected to 41 kilometres due to encroachments. This revelation comes amidst governmental inaction, with influential individuals filling up the river bed, further exacerbated by the negligence of responsible agencies. The study also notes a significant drop in dissolved oxygen levels across different seasons, making the river inhospitable for aquatic life, an alarming sign of the river's deteriorating health.

Technological Insights and Environmental Impact

Advertisment

Through the analysis of satellite images from 1990 to 2020, the researchers have documented a notable decrease in vegetation along the riverbanks and a reduction in connected water bodies, now replaced by factories and commercial establishments. This environmental degradation comes despite eight government projects aimed at the river's restoration, totalling an investment of TK 3,294 crore, yet showing little to no improvement in the river's condition. The study's findings underscore the pressing need for effective measures to combat the pollution and encroachment plaguing the Buriganga.

Call to Action

The study urgently calls for governmental intervention to restore the Buriganga River to its former health. This plea for action is echoed by previous reports, including a discussion on the ineffective relocation of the Hazaribagh Tannery, which has failed to mitigate pollution levels in the river. The collective findings highlight the critical condition of the Buriganga, urging immediate and effective measures to reclaim and rejuvenate this essential waterway.

The Buriganga's plight is a stark reminder of the consequences of environmental neglect and the urgent need for concerted efforts to preserve our natural resources. As this vital waterway continues to suffer, the call for its restoration grows louder, urging stakeholders at all levels to commit to sustainable solutions. The future of the Buriganga, and indeed the environmental legacy we leave for future generations, hangs in the balance, awaiting decisive action.