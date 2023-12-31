Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Pledge Solidarity: A New Era in the Sahel

Prime Ministers of Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali have collectively pledged their commitment to a shared destiny under the Alliance of Sahel States (AES). This alliance, formed in the aftermath of recent coups in the three countries, has seen these junta-led nations distancing themselves from the larger West African political bloc, ECOWAS, and their former colonial master, France.

A Tripartite Alliance Steeped in Survival and Solidarity

Amid rising violence and political instability, the formation of the AES is seen as a strategic move to counter extremist groups such as Boko Haram, al-Qaeda, and Islamic State affiliates rampant in the Sahel region. These states, grappling with political deficiencies and frequent Islamic attacks due to deep-seated poverty, have been under sanctions imposed by the West African regional bloc and the African Union. However, the AES has focused on unified security, political, and economic ties to take control of their destiny.

The AES’s formation comes on the heels of the complete withdrawal of French troops and UN peacekeepers from Mali after a decade-long mission. Thousands of supporters and the three premiers witnessed this significant event, signaling a shift in the region’s geopolitical landscape. Simultaneously, Russia, through its Wagner mercenary group, has been making inroads into the Sahel region, seeking to build on Soviet-era ties and deploying anti-colonial rhetoric.

Morocco’s Role in the New Sahel Order

As France vacates its role, other nations step in to fill the power vacuum. Morocco, for instance, is seeking to revitalize the ‘G5 Sahel’ group with a focus on economic partnerships beneficial to Sahel countries. Morocco’s vision includes opening an Atlantic trade window for African Sahel countries and acting as a liaison between Africa, the European Union, and the United States. This initiative may potentially alter the power dynamics within the Sahel region.

These developments underscore a new era in West Africa, characterized by a shift in alliances and power dynamics. The AES, with its focus on shared security and economic development, represents a bold step towards self-determination for Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali. As they navigate their destiny amidst increasing violence and political challenges, their collective resilience will indeed be tested.