Global Unity in Faith: The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity 2024

From January 18 to January 25, believers across the globe will unite in prayer as they observe the annual Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. This year's theme, 'You shall love the Lord your God ... and your neighbor as yourself,' is sourced from the Gospel of Luke. The theme was selected by the Vatican's Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, the Faith and Order Commission of the World Council of Churches, and the ecumenical community of Chemin Neuf in Burkina Faso.

Origins and Significance

The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, which originated in 1908, was initiated by Father Paul Wattson as the Octave of Christian Unity. Since its inception, it has enjoyed papal endorsement. The event also commemorates the 1964 meeting between Pope Paul VI and Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Athenagoras I, a pivotal moment in Catholic-Eastern Orthodox relations. The leaders lifted mutual excommunication dating back to 1054 in a joint declaration in 1965.

Pope Francis and the Quest for Unity

During his Angelus reflection on the feast of the Epiphany, Pope Francis underscored the significance of this historical encounter, urging for peace in regions like the Middle East and Ukraine. The Pope’s emphasis on this meeting signifies the importance of unity among Christian denominations in the face of global challenges and conflicts.

Week of Prayer in 2024

Throughout the week, different Scripture readings and meditations will be emphasized, with resources available on the Dicastery's website. These include texts for an ecumenical service and a historical overview of the observance. The week will culminate with the feast of the Conversion of St. Paul, where Pope Francis will preside over vespers and deliver a homily at the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls. Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury, a significant figure in the Anglican Communion, will also be present.