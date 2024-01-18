Burkina Faso Delegation Visits Rwanda to Learn from Anti-Corruption Efforts

On January 17, a delegation from Burkina Faso, led by Medah Martha C�leste Anderson from the Office of the President of Burkina Faso, convened at the Rwanda National Police (RNP) Headquarters in Kacyiru. The visit, which was hosted by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Jeanne Chantal Ujeneza, was centered on the delegation's interest in understanding and learning from RNP's rigorous anti-corruption initiatives.

Zero Tolerance for Corruption

In her interaction with the delegation, DIGP Ujeneza underscored the criticality of combating corruption as part of the national policy. She elaborated on the RNP's zero-tolerance approach towards corruption, highlighting that officers engaging in corrupt practices face stringent penalties, including dismissal and legal action. Ujeneza underscored the positive bilateral relations between Rwanda and Burkina Faso, positioning the meeting as another step towards strengthening this partnership.

Technological Reinforcements

The DIGP also detailed the technological measures adopted by the RNP to prevent corruption. The force has digitalized its services and introduced the use of CCTV and body-worn cameras, alongside speed enforcement cameras, to ensure transparency and accountability within its ranks.

Learning from Rwanda's Progress

Medah Martha C�leste Anderson, representing the Office of the President of Burkina Faso, acknowledged Rwanda's significant progress in its anti-corruption crusade. She expressed her delegation's keen interest in learning from RNP's practices, noting the force's role as a critical element in Rwanda's anti-corruption success story. The delegation's week-long visit to Rwanda, filled with interactions with various sectors such as anti-corruption and law enforcement, reaffirms the country's growing reputation as a beacon of anti-corruption efforts in Africa.