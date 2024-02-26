Bridging Borders: Burkina Faso and Ghana Seek Common Ground in Agropastoral Management

In the bustling city of Tamale, a workshop titled 'Managing the Agropastoral Sector in the Cross-border Area between Burkina Faso and Ghana: Harmonising Mechanisms and Tools' recently set the stage for a pivotal dialogue. This gathering, marking the third phase of the SAPSOC project, saw a diverse group of stakeholders from Burkina Faso and Ghana come together. Their mission was clear: to address the intricate dynamics of cross-border movement of people and herds amidst regional instability and security concerns that loom large over West Africa.

Unveiling the Challenges and Opportunities

The workshop illuminated the pressing challenges faced by herders from Burkina Faso, driven to Ghana in search of refuge and livelihood as a result of the declining security in Burkina Faso's Eastern Region and the saturated livestock market at Fada N'Gourma. The dialogue underscored not just the hardships but also the economic opportunities that transhumance herding brings to Ghana, including the potential to improve local livestock breeds, create employment, and boost the supply of meat and milk. Yet, the conversation repeatedly circled back to a critical point: the urgent need for effective mechanisms to accommodate transhumance herders and ensure peaceful coexistence with host communities.

Harmonising Mechanisms and Tools

Participants, including local assemblies, representatives from the Fulbe community, and traditional authorities, delved into discussions on how to harmonise mechanisms and tools for managing the agropastoral sector. The workshop highlighted the importance of creating a framework that not only supports the economic benefits of transhumance but also addresses the environmental and social impacts. The dialogue reflected a collective recognition of the complexities of cross-border movement and the imperative to foster an environment of collaboration and understanding between Burkina Faso and Ghana.

Looking Towards a Collaborative Future

The discussions at the workshop reflect a broader narrative of regional cooperation and the challenges of managing cross-border movements in a manner that benefits both countries. The stakeholders' commitment to finding common ground and developing harmonised mechanisms for the agropastoral sector offers a glimpse of hope amidst the challenges of regional instability and security concerns. As Burkina Faso and Ghana continue to navigate the intricacies of cross-border herding, the outcomes of this workshop could pave the way for a more integrated and peaceful coexistence between herders and host communities.

As the workshop concluded, the path forward seemed steeped in cautious optimism. The stakeholders recognized the long road ahead in harmonising policies and practices. Yet, the spirit of collaboration that permeated the discussions in Tamale suggests a shared understanding that the well-being of herders and the prosperity of communities on both sides of the border depend on the ability to bridge divides and work together towards sustainable solutions.