Burgan Bank Sponsors AUS National Day Carnival, Celebrates Kuwaiti Heritage with Students and Families

Burgan Bank's recent partnership with the American United School (AUS) to sponsor the annual National and Liberation Day Carnival underscores its commitment to community engagement and national pride. Held on the AUS premises, the event drew approximately 1,500 attendees, including staff, students, and their families, marking a significant collaboration in fostering a sense of patriotism among the youth. Hessa Hussain Al-Najadah, Senior Manager - Corporate & CSR Communications at Burgan Bank, expressed the institution's joy in participating in such a meaningful celebration that aims to instill love for Kuwait through fun activities and traditional performances.
Deepening Community Ties
The partnership between Burgan Bank and AUS is more than a mere financial sponsorship; it's an investment in the community's future. By supporting the National and Liberation Day Carnival, Burgan Bank demonstrates its dedication to corporate social responsibility and its role in building a stronger, more united community. The event's success, characterized by a wide array of games, art workshops, and traditional Kuwaiti performances, highlights the bank's commitment to enriching the lives of Kuwait's younger generations and their families.
Celebrating Kuwaiti Culture and Pride
Apart from the carnival, Burgan Bank's celebration of Kuwait's National Day took various forms, including the sponsorship of "Al-Sindbad Al-Bahri," a re-imagined edition of the iconic children's play, in collaboration with Trend Productions. The unveiling of the "Beladona Helwa" song and video further showcased the bank's efforts to pay homage to Kuwait and its rich heritage. Additionally, the introduction of a limited-edition National Day prepaid card, adorned with symbols of Kuwait and lyrics from "Beladona Helwa," underscores the bank's innovative approach to celebrating national pride.
Implications and Future Endeavors
Burgan Bank's comprehensive approach to celebrating Kuwait's National Day through various initiatives signifies a broader strategy of community engagement and cultural celebration. By intertwining corporate social responsibility with national pride, the bank sets a precedent for how corporations can play a pivotal role in community development and cohesion. As Burgan Bank continues to explore new avenues for engaging with the community, its efforts are likely to inspire other organizations to contribute meaningfully to the nation's cultural and social fabric.