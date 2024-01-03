Three Seas Initiative: Steering Economic Convergence in the EU

In a significant step towards bolstering infrastructure across the Baltic, Black, and Mediterranean Sea regions, a key meeting was recently held at the Bulgarian Embassy in Warsaw. At the heart of the discourse was the Three Seas Initiative Fund (3SIIF) — a strategic effort to promote economic convergence within the European Union through investments in transport, energy, and digital projects. The participants of the meeting included none other than the President of the Polish Development Bank (BGK) and Chair of the Supervisory Board of the 3SIIF, Beata Daszyńska-Muzyczka, and Bulgarian Ambassador, Margarita Ganeva.

Spotlight on Positive Outcomes in Bulgaria

During the meeting, the principal focus was the affirmative outcomes of 3SIIF investments, particularly in Bulgaria. A case in point is the notable expansion of Port Burgas, a development that has significantly propelled Bulgaria’s economic progress and stands as a testament to the success of the Three Seas Initiative.

Steering Towards Future Developments

Along with reviewing past successes, the meeting also served as a platform for discussing potential future developments. The participants deliberated on a broad range of current issues and strategized on how to best prepare for the upcoming Three Seas Initiative forums in 2024. As the Ambassador-Special Representative of the Polish President for the Three Seas Initiative, Beata Daszyńska-Muzyczka plays a pivotal role in steering these development efforts.

3SIIF’s Global Impact

The Three Seas Initiative's impact extends far beyond the shores of the Baltic, Black, and Mediterranean seas.