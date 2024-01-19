Southeastern Europe Eyes Renewable Energy Future: Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania Join Forces

In a historic move towards a sustainable future, Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania have signed a Declaration of Intent to collaborate on a series of renewable energy initiatives. The declaration, signed by the energy ministers of the three countries in Athens, outlines a robust plan for collaboration on offshore wind energy, renewable hydrogen, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Channelling the Winds of Change

The focal point of these initiatives is the sustainable utilization of offshore wind potential in the Black Sea and Aegean Sea. The countries aim to apply for cross-border Renewable Energy Sources (RES) status and are considering a joint project for cross-border renewable energy. Bulgaria's government has prioritized initial exploration in the Black Sea to identify offshore energy zone parameters. By including Greece in the initiative, the stage is set for a harmonized regulatory framework for Southeastern Europe's wind potential.

A Leap Towards Hydrogen Economy

The declaration also includes the creation of a regional hydrogen cluster from renewable sources. This cluster, involving governments, transmission system operators, and the industry, aims to develop cross-border projects to foster renewable energy and integrate it into a low-emission hydrogen production system. It also envisages the establishment of a dedicated hydrogen infrastructure for various sectors, thereby setting the region on a path to a hydrogen economy.

Electrifying the Roadways

In addition to wind and hydrogen, the declaration covers the development of cross-border electric vehicle charging infrastructure. This initiative is a clear testament to the countries' commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting green mobility. The projects envisaged under the declaration aim to support the transition to a decarbonized, climate-neutral economy in the region, thereby aligning with the global climate goals.