Bulgaria

Sofia News Agency: A Comprehensive Source of Real-Time Bulgarian News

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
Novinite.com, also known as Sofia News Agency, is a renowned real-time news provider, offering a spectrum of English-language updates primarily for readers keen on Bulgarian news. The agency’s coverage reaches far and wide, spanning economic, political, and cultural events within Bulgaria. Intriguingly, Novinite.com not only offers real-time updates but also publishes a daily online newspaper aptly named ‘Sofia Morning News’.

Bulgaria’s Migrant Accommodation and ICT Sector

The capacity of migrant accommodation centres in Bulgaria is currently at 73%, with certain centres facing overcrowding issues. Despite Vienna returning 113 persons to the country in 2023, Bulgaria remains in strict compliance with the Dublin Regulation. Concurrently, the ICT sector in Bulgaria is burgeoning, boasting 10,000 ICT companies, 70% of which are exporting. The sector has experienced a staggering 300% increase in revenue over the past seven years, culminating at EUR 2.5 billion. Nevertheless, a severe digital skills gap persists in Bulgaria, with only 41% of the population possessing basic digital skills.

Protests and Political Tensions in Bulgaria

Recently, a building in Sofia housing European Union officials was vandalized by Bulgarian protesters, some of whom were carrying Russian flags. The protest was primarily aimed at halting the government’s aid to Ukraine. These actions were organized by several pro-Kremlin organizations and individuals, including members of the anti-EU Revival party and parliamentarians. Furthermore, allegations have surfaced that former Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov covertly supplied fuel and ammunition to Ukraine.

Global News in Brief

On the global front, Norway is set to dispatch F-16 fighter jets to Denmark for the training of Ukrainian pilots. Meanwhile, Polish farmers and truck drivers continue to protest by blocking border crossings with Ukraine. In Serbia, the ruling party clinched significant victories in the parliamentary and local votes amidst fraud allegations. Finally, Kazakh President Qasym Zhomart Toqaev gave an extensive interview discussing the origins of the Bloody January protests of 2022 and the threat of dual power systems.

Bulgaria Newsroom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Bulgaria

