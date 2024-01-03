Sofia News Agency: A Comprehensive Source of Real-Time Bulgarian News

Novinite.com, also known as Sofia News Agency, is a renowned real-time news provider, offering a spectrum of English-language updates primarily for readers keen on Bulgarian news. The agency’s coverage reaches far and wide, spanning economic, political, and cultural events within Bulgaria. Intriguingly, Novinite.com not only offers real-time updates but also publishes a daily online newspaper aptly named ‘Sofia Morning News’.

Bulgaria’s Migrant Accommodation and ICT Sector

The capacity of migrant accommodation centres in Bulgaria is currently at 73%, with certain centres facing overcrowding issues. Despite Vienna returning 113 persons to the country in 2023, Bulgaria remains in strict compliance with the Dublin Regulation. Concurrently, the ICT sector in Bulgaria is burgeoning, boasting 10,000 ICT companies, 70% of which are exporting. The sector has experienced a staggering 300% increase in revenue over the past seven years, culminating at EUR 2.5 billion. Nevertheless, a severe digital skills gap persists in Bulgaria, with only 41% of the population possessing basic digital skills.

Protests and Political Tensions in Bulgaria

Recently, a building in Sofia housing European Union officials was vandalized by Bulgarian protesters, some of whom were carrying Russian flags. The protest was primarily aimed at halting the government’s aid to Ukraine. These actions were organized by several pro-Kremlin organizations and individuals, including members of the anti-EU Revival party and parliamentarians. Furthermore, allegations have surfaced that former Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov covertly supplied fuel and ammunition to Ukraine.

Global News in Brief

On the global front, Norway is set to dispatch F-16 fighter jets to Denmark for the training of Ukrainian pilots. Meanwhile, Polish farmers and truck drivers continue to protest by blocking border crossings with Ukraine. In Serbia, the ruling party clinched significant victories in the parliamentary and local votes amidst fraud allegations. Finally, Kazakh President Qasym Zhomart Toqaev gave an extensive interview discussing the origins of the Bloody January protests of 2022 and the threat of dual power systems.