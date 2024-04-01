Shakira Spotted with Mystery Man at Miami Open Amidst Lucien Laviscount Romance Rumors

Colombian pop sensation Shakira was seen receiving a friendly kiss from an unidentified male companion while attending the Miami Open's men's single finals, amidst swirling rumors of a budding romance with actor Lucien Laviscount. The 47-year-old singer, known for her chart-topping hits, was in the VIP section enjoying the intense match between Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov, where Sinner emerged victorious. This sighting comes on the heels of Shakira's recent public outings with Laviscount, further fueling speculation about their relationship status.

Romance in the Air?

Shakira's connection with Lucien Laviscount, a star in the popular Netflix series 'Emily In Paris', has been the subject of much gossip following their cozy appearance in the music video for Shakira's latest single, 'Punteria'. Fans and media alike were quick to note the chemistry between the pair, leading to rampant speculation about the nature of their relationship. This intrigue was amplified by Kerry Katona, Lucien's ex-girlfriend, who recently spoke out about their past fling and the current rumors linking him with the international music icon.

Stylish Spectator

At the Miami Open, Shakira made a fashion statement, donning a chic double denim ensemble complemented by a cream zip-up corset and a white mini-skirt. Her look was accessorized with heeled white leather boots, oversized Versace sunglasses, and a unique wolf pendant necklace. Beyond her stylish appearance, Shakira seemed thoroughly engaged in the tennis action, at times visibly animated during the thrilling final match.

New Collaborations on the Horizon

Aside from her speculated personal life, Shakira has been making waves professionally with her recent musical endeavors. Her collaboration with Cardi B on 'Punteria' has been well-received, showcasing a dynamic partnership between the two artists. In discussions about the song, Shakira expressed her long-standing desire to work with Cardi B, a sentiment echoed by the rapper who had been eager for a collaboration. This partnership marks an exciting chapter in Shakira's career, promising fans more innovative music to come.

As the public continues to speculate about Shakira's love life and her recent sighting with a mystery man at the Miami Open, it's clear that the singer remains a focal point of media attention, both for her personal endeavors and her professional achievements. Whether or not romance is in the air for Shakira and Lucien Laviscount, her influence on the music scene and her ability to captivate audiences worldwide remains undeniable.