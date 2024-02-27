Mozart's The Magic Flute Enchants Sofia with International Cast in March

The Sofia Opera and Ballet House is poised to captivate audiences with a new production of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's timeless opera, The Magic Flute. Scheduled for six performances in March, this rendition brings together a distinguished lineup of international soloists under the baton of Svetoslav Borisov and direction by Vera Petrova.

Advertisment

A Storied Production

The upcoming performances, slated for March 14, 15, 16, 17, 29, and 30, promise to be a highlight of Sofia's cultural calendar. With Emanuel Schikaneder's original libretto serving as the foundation, director Vera Petrova aims to breathe new life into this beloved opera. The production team also boasts of talents like Alexandra Lubchansky in music direction, Molly O'Cathain handling set design, Marta Mironska in charge of costumes, Simon Bennison overseeing lighting, and Violeta Dimitrova conducting the choir.

Legacy and Charm

Advertisment

Since its first performance in Sofia in 1931, directed by Hristo Popov with Hermann Stange wielding the baton, The Magic Flute has held a special place in the hearts of opera enthusiasts. This opera, with its rich tapestry of fairytale characters and magical themes, continues to enchant both professionals and audiences alike. The forthcoming performances are not just a nod to the opera's storied past in the city but also a testament to its enduring appeal and relevance in the contemporary world of opera.

Behind the Scenes

The creative minds behind this production bring a wealth of experience and innovation. Set designer Molly O'Cathain's vision for the opera's fantastical elements, combined with Marta Mironska's costume designs and Simon Bennison's lighting, promise to create a visually stunning spectacle. The collaboration of these artists, under the leadership of Vera Petrova and Svetoslav Borisov, sets the stage for an unforgettable opera experience that will surely leave an indelible mark on Sofia's rich cultural landscape.

As the Sofia Opera and Ballet House prepares to host this magical production, audiences can anticipate an opera experience that beautifully melds classic charm with modern creativity. This rendition of The Magic Flute is not only a celebration of Mozart's genius but also a showcase of international and local talent converging in Sofia for a memorable musical journey.