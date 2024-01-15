en English
Bulgaria

Mariya Gabriel Engages Youth in Shaping Bulgaria’s Foreign Policy

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
Mariya Gabriel Engages Youth in Shaping Bulgaria’s Foreign Policy

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mariya Gabriel, has initiated a conference titled ‘Young People and Bulgaria’s Foreign Policy Strategy: The Critical Voice’. The conference, taking place at the House of Europe in Sofia, aims to engage young people in formulating Bulgaria’s foreign policy priorities and addressing contemporary challenges.

Addressing the Challenges of the Modern World

The conference will delve into a multitude of issues including the green transition, digitalization, new energy trends, and economic and cultural diplomacy. As the world rapidly evolves, Bulgaria’s foreign policy must keep pace, adapting to new realities and emerging trends.

Bulgaria’s Role in the EU and NATO

Another key topic set to be discussed is Bulgaria’s active membership in the European Union and NATO. How the country navigates its roles within these influential bodies will have significant implications on both domestic and international fronts.

Welfare of Bulgarians Abroad

Participants will also address the welfare of Bulgarians living abroad. This focus underscores the importance of a foreign policy that not only caters to domestic interests but also safeguards the interests of its citizens worldwide.

This conference is the second in a series initiated by Mariya Gabriel to aid in formulating Bulgaria’s foreign policy strategy. The aim is to increase transparency, predictability, and public support for Bulgarian foreign policy, thereby fostering a more robust and dynamic foreign policy framework.

Bulgaria Europe Foreign Affairs
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

