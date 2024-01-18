en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bulgaria

Herti’s Standalone Net Profit Surges Despite Revenue Decline

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:43 am EST
Herti’s Standalone Net Profit Surges Despite Revenue Decline

Bulgarian bottle cap manufacturer, Herti, unveiled a 15% increase in its standalone net profit in 2023, amounting to 6 million levs, up from 5.2 million levs in 2022. This rise in profit was achieved in spite of a decline in revenue, which dipped from 90 million levs in 2022 to around 73 million levs in 2023.

Revenue Decline Offset by Lower Operating Expenses

The reduction in revenue, which reflected a 17% year-on-year decrease in product sales to approximately 71.7 million levs, was offset by a decrease in operating expenses. These narrowed from 84.3 million levs to 67 million levs, primarily due to the reduced cost of materials, which fell from 56.2 million to 38.1 million levs.

Distribution Network Spans Over 60 Countries

Noted for producing an impressive 2 billion bottle caps annually, Herti distributes its products in over 60 countries via subsidiaries in Romania, the UK, France, Germany, and the US. Despite the revenue decline, the company’s strategic location and established distribution channels have enabled it to maintain profitability.

Herti’s Market Performance

The latest share price for Herti on the BaSE market of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange was recorded at 2.405 levs. This financial performance, combined with its expansive global reach, underscores Herti’s resilience and adaptability in a challenging market environment.

0
Bulgaria Business
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bulgaria

See more
8 hours ago
Bulgaria's Strategy to Combat Demographic Crisis: A Focus on Diasporas, Health, AI, and Infrastructure
Bulgaria finds itself at the heart of a demographic crisis, facing an aging population and a shrinking workforce. In response, the country’s Minister of Labour and Social Policy, Ivanka Shalapatova, unveiled a comprehensive strategy at a conference in Athens. The plan, disclosed at the Economist’s Third Demographic Summit, aims to rejuvenate Bulgaria’s population structure and
Bulgaria's Strategy to Combat Demographic Crisis: A Focus on Diasporas, Health, AI, and Infrastructure
Bulgarian Government Extends Lucky Invest's Mining Concession
1 day ago
Bulgarian Government Extends Lucky Invest's Mining Concession
Bulgarian Government Extends Marble Mining Contract till 2074
1 day ago
Bulgarian Government Extends Marble Mining Contract till 2074
Russian Consulate Building in Bulgaria Found Damaged After Diplomats' Departure
8 hours ago
Russian Consulate Building in Bulgaria Found Damaged After Diplomats' Departure
Bulgarian President and Estonian Foreign Minister Seek to Bolster Bilateral Ties
22 hours ago
Bulgarian President and Estonian Foreign Minister Seek to Bolster Bilateral Ties
Southeastern Europe Eyes Renewable Energy Future: Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania Join Forces
1 day ago
Southeastern Europe Eyes Renewable Energy Future: Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania Join Forces
Latest Headlines
World News
Bosnia and Herzegovina Authorities Reach Landmark Agreement on Electoral Law
10 seconds
Bosnia and Herzegovina Authorities Reach Landmark Agreement on Electoral Law
Unveiling the Role of Surfactant Protein D in Chronic Airway Diseases
10 seconds
Unveiling the Role of Surfactant Protein D in Chronic Airway Diseases
Seven Surgeries in Eight Hours: A Testament to Advanced Medical Infrastructure at the Reference Hospital Okene
18 seconds
Seven Surgeries in Eight Hours: A Testament to Advanced Medical Infrastructure at the Reference Hospital Okene
Maurice Linguist: From Buffalo to Alabama, a Journey in College Football
5 mins
Maurice Linguist: From Buffalo to Alabama, a Journey in College Football
Andrew Sullivan Criticizes DEI Programs on HBO's 'Real Time'
5 mins
Andrew Sullivan Criticizes DEI Programs on HBO's 'Real Time'
Dalton Knecht: The Record-Breaking Powerhouse of Tennessee Volunteers
5 mins
Dalton Knecht: The Record-Breaking Powerhouse of Tennessee Volunteers
Rory Kennedy Publicly Opposes Brother Bobby's Presidential Campaign
5 mins
Rory Kennedy Publicly Opposes Brother Bobby's Presidential Campaign
New Hampshire Rally Reignites Questions About Trump's Mental Acuity
6 mins
New Hampshire Rally Reignites Questions About Trump's Mental Acuity
Rep. Chip Roy Slams Government Funding and Immigration Policies on FBN
6 mins
Rep. Chip Roy Slams Government Funding and Immigration Policies on FBN
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
1 hour
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
2 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app