Herti’s Standalone Net Profit Surges Despite Revenue Decline

Bulgarian bottle cap manufacturer, Herti, unveiled a 15% increase in its standalone net profit in 2023, amounting to 6 million levs, up from 5.2 million levs in 2022. This rise in profit was achieved in spite of a decline in revenue, which dipped from 90 million levs in 2022 to around 73 million levs in 2023.

Revenue Decline Offset by Lower Operating Expenses

The reduction in revenue, which reflected a 17% year-on-year decrease in product sales to approximately 71.7 million levs, was offset by a decrease in operating expenses. These narrowed from 84.3 million levs to 67 million levs, primarily due to the reduced cost of materials, which fell from 56.2 million to 38.1 million levs.

Distribution Network Spans Over 60 Countries

Noted for producing an impressive 2 billion bottle caps annually, Herti distributes its products in over 60 countries via subsidiaries in Romania, the UK, France, Germany, and the US. Despite the revenue decline, the company’s strategic location and established distribution channels have enabled it to maintain profitability.

Herti’s Market Performance

The latest share price for Herti on the BaSE market of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange was recorded at 2.405 levs. This financial performance, combined with its expansive global reach, underscores Herti’s resilience and adaptability in a challenging market environment.