Exhibition Celebrates Centennial of Renowned Bulgarian Illustrator Lyuben Zidarov

A centenary celebration in honor of Lyuben Zidarov, a seminal figure in Bulgarian art, is currently underway at the Union of Bulgarian Artists gallery in Sofia. The event, slated to run from February 8 to March 23, 2024, is a fitting tribute to Zidarov, who was born on December 23, 1923, and passed away on January 3, 2023, marking his 100th birth anniversary.

Remembering the Maestro

An icon in his own right, Zidarov's influence stretches far beyond his homeland, with his contributions to the world of art transcending borders. Known for his distinct style of book illustration, Zidarov is credited with leading the modern trend in Bulgarian illustration during the 1960s. His groundbreaking efforts in founding the Bulgarian comic book industry and launching Slaveiche, the country's inaugural illustrated children's magazine in 1957, have etched his name indelibly into the annals of Bulgarian culture.

Zidarov's Artistic Legacy

Zidarov’s illustrations, which embellished numerous editions of both foreign and Bulgarian literature, are remarkable for their vivid storytelling and captivating detail. His work has brought to life classics such as 'Treasure Island', 'The Count of Monte Cristo', and 'The Prince and the Pauper', engaging generations of readers in Bulgaria and beyond. His artistic prowess earned him an honorary doctorate from the National Academy of Art, a place where he himself was a student.

Exhibition Showcases Rich Body of Work

The ongoing exhibition pays homage to Zidarov's vast oeuvre, featuring a collection of his works sourced from galleries across Bulgaria and private collections. It offers an extensive view of his artistic legacy, encapsulating his unique style, versatility, and the depth of his work. The event not only showcases Zidarov's contributions to the field of illustration but also fosters discussions and workshops centered on his life and work, enriching the understanding of his impact on Bulgarian art and culture over the past century.