en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bulgaria

Epiphany in Bulgaria: A Tapestry of Tradition and Celebration

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:03 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 5:14 am EST
Epiphany in Bulgaria: A Tapestry of Tradition and Celebration

In the heart of Bulgaria, Epiphany, or the Apparition of Christ, unfolds in a resplendent array of traditional ceremonies. On this day, the capital city Sofia buzzes with a water-blessing ceremony led by senior Orthodox clergy. Prayers for the well-being of the people echo through the air, and the colors of army units receive a sacred blessing—a custom reinstated in 1992 after being discontinued in 1946.

Kalofer’s Unique Epiphany Celebration

The real spectacle, however, takes place in Kalofer, a small mountain town nestled in central Bulgaria. Here, men adorned in white embroidered shirts brave the icy waters of the Tundzha River for the ‘mazhko horo,’ a traditional men’s dance. Grasping each other by the shoulders, they form a chain of unity and resilience that snakes through the river for about thirty minutes. Accompanied by the rhythmic thump of bass drums and the piercing notes of bagpipes, fortified by homemade plum brandy, they wave national flags and sing folk songs in a display of national pride and camaraderie.

(Read Also: Bulgarian Embassy in Bucharest Commemorates 176th Anniversary of National Hero Hristo Botev)

A Symbolic Ritual

A distinctive element of Kalofer’s Epiphany celebration is a ritual that embodies hope and continuity. The man who retrieves a cross from the water, amidst the bone-chilling cold, presents it to the youngest dancer. This dancer then rece

ives a blessing for good health—a tradition that encapsulates the spirit of Epiphany, signifying not only the conclusion of the 12 days of Christmas but also a symbolic passing of the baton to the new generation.

(Read Also: Bulgarian Orthodox Christians Brave Icy Waters in Traditional Epiphany Celebrations)

Variations in Epiphany Observance

The observance of Epiphany varies among Orthodox Christian churches. While churches in countries like Greece, Bulgaria, and Romania commemorate the feast on January 6, Orthodox Churches following the Julian calendar, such as those in Russia, Ukraine, and Serbia, celebrate Epiphany on January 19 and observe Christmas on January 7. Thus, the dates may differ, but the spirit of Epiphany—of revelation, celebration, and unity—resonates universally.

Read More

0
Bulgaria
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bulgaria

See more
3 hours ago
Bulgaria's Cabinet Rotation: Performance-Based Changes on the Horizon
In the wake of Bulgaria’s political reshuffling, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov has clarified the criteria for the upcoming cabinet rotation. Scheduled for March, changes will be based strictly on the performance of individual ministers. Denkov stated that changes would only occur with mutual agreement between himself and the incoming Prime Minister, Mariya Gabriel, who currently
Bulgaria's Cabinet Rotation: Performance-Based Changes on the Horizon
Ivan Harkov: The Bulgarian Sambist Who Broke a Decade-Long Wait for a World Title
18 hours ago
Ivan Harkov: The Bulgarian Sambist Who Broke a Decade-Long Wait for a World Title
Rosen Zhelyazkov Questions Omission of MPs from Epiphany Event List
24 hours ago
Rosen Zhelyazkov Questions Omission of MPs from Epiphany Event List
bTV Acquires 'Dancing Stars': A Global Dance Phenomenon Returns
7 hours ago
bTV Acquires 'Dancing Stars': A Global Dance Phenomenon Returns
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Opposes Constitutional Amendments, Stirs National Conflict
8 hours ago
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Opposes Constitutional Amendments, Stirs National Conflict
Bulgaria's National Assembly Speaker Rekindles Ties with Vietnamese Community in Hanoi
13 hours ago
Bulgaria's National Assembly Speaker Rekindles Ties with Vietnamese Community in Hanoi
Latest Headlines
World News
Somalia's President Mohamud Annuls Agreement, Turkey Supports Against Ethiopian Aggression
15 seconds
Somalia's President Mohamud Annuls Agreement, Turkey Supports Against Ethiopian Aggression
Supreme Court Declines Challenge to California's Flavored Cigarette Ban
1 min
Supreme Court Declines Challenge to California's Flavored Cigarette Ban
Saudi Diplomacy in Action: Talks on Gaza and Empowering Women in Defense
1 min
Saudi Diplomacy in Action: Talks on Gaza and Empowering Women in Defense
Capturing Democracy: Taiwan Election Photos From Kaohsiung and Tainan
3 mins
Capturing Democracy: Taiwan Election Photos From Kaohsiung and Tainan
Ahmed Adeeb's Statement Unveils Ultra-Nationalistic Faction in Maldives: A Potential Rift?
3 mins
Ahmed Adeeb's Statement Unveils Ultra-Nationalistic Faction in Maldives: A Potential Rift?
Indian Opposition Bloc's Maze of Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections
5 mins
Indian Opposition Bloc's Maze of Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections
Beyond Tourism: Strengthening People-to-People Ties in Lakshadweep Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
5 mins
Beyond Tourism: Strengthening People-to-People Ties in Lakshadweep Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
Puntland State Electoral Body Unveils List of Presidential Candidates for 2024 Poll
5 mins
Puntland State Electoral Body Unveils List of Presidential Candidates for 2024 Poll
PET Scan Study Unveils Neurological Underpinnings of Coughing Reflexes
9 mins
PET Scan Study Unveils Neurological Underpinnings of Coughing Reflexes
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app