Epiphany in Bulgaria: A Tapestry of Tradition and Celebration

In the heart of Bulgaria, Epiphany, or the Apparition of Christ, unfolds in a resplendent array of traditional ceremonies. On this day, the capital city Sofia buzzes with a water-blessing ceremony led by senior Orthodox clergy. Prayers for the well-being of the people echo through the air, and the colors of army units receive a sacred blessing—a custom reinstated in 1992 after being discontinued in 1946.

Kalofer’s Unique Epiphany Celebration

The real spectacle, however, takes place in Kalofer, a small mountain town nestled in central Bulgaria. Here, men adorned in white embroidered shirts brave the icy waters of the Tundzha River for the ‘mazhko horo,’ a traditional men’s dance. Grasping each other by the shoulders, they form a chain of unity and resilience that snakes through the river for about thirty minutes. Accompanied by the rhythmic thump of bass drums and the piercing notes of bagpipes, fortified by homemade plum brandy, they wave national flags and sing folk songs in a display of national pride and camaraderie.

A Symbolic Ritual

A distinctive element of Kalofer’s Epiphany celebration is a ritual that embodies hope and continuity. The man who retrieves a cross from the water, amidst the bone-chilling cold, presents it to the youngest dancer. This dancer then rece

ives a blessing for good health—a tradition that encapsulates the spirit of Epiphany, signifying not only the conclusion of the 12 days of Christmas but also a symbolic passing of the baton to the new generation.

Variations in Epiphany Observance

The observance of Epiphany varies among Orthodox Christian churches. While churches in countries like Greece, Bulgaria, and Romania commemorate the feast on January 6, Orthodox Churches following the Julian calendar, such as those in Russia, Ukraine, and Serbia, celebrate Epiphany on January 19 and observe Christmas on January 7. Thus, the dates may differ, but the spirit of Epiphany—of revelation, celebration, and unity—resonates universally.

