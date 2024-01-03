en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bulgaria

EIB Backs Agria Group’s €75m Sunflower Oil Project in Bulgaria with €35m Loan

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:04 pm EST
EIB Backs Agria Group’s €75m Sunflower Oil Project in Bulgaria with €35m Loan

Securing a €35 million loan agreement with Kristera AD, a subsidiary of Agria Group Holding, the European Investment Bank (EIB) is co-financing the construction of a new sunflower oil processing facility and the procurement of railcars for edible oil transport in northern Bulgaria. This financial endorsement is a fraction of the InvestEU programme, a €372 billion scheme designed to spur investments across Europe from 2021 to 2027, with an emphasis on green transition, competitiveness, and sustainable infrastructure.

Strengthening Bulgarian Agriculture

The EIB’s investment in Agria Group Holding, an eminent Bulgarian grain producer and dealer, aims to augment the company’s sunflower seed yield, refine access to export markets, and catalyze regional progression. A project costing roughly €75 million in total, it is projected to generate employment, foster sustainability, and fortify rural resilience.

Green Technology at the Forefront

The forthcoming sunflower oil processing plant in Popovo will employ green technology, contributing to climate action by generating renewable energy from sunflower seed hulls. The project also encompasses the procurement of railcars to convey oil to Varna port, thereby curtailing greenhouse gas emissions relative to road transport.

Mobilizing Substantial Investment

EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris underscored the agreement’s part in promoting sustainable economic growth in less developed EU regions. Agria Group Holding CEO Emil Raykov stressed the project’s importance in terms of the company’s diversification, regional economic impact, and logistics optimization. With a €26.2 billion EU budget guarantee, the InvestEU programme, comprising the InvestEU Fund, Advisory Hub, and Portal, is set to back projects that mobilize substantial investment.

0
Bulgaria Business Environmental Science
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bulgaria

See more
37 mins ago
Bulgarian Community in Greece Fosters Cultural Continuity with 'Vasil Levski' Schools
In an era when cultural preservation across borders is increasingly crucial, the Bulgarian community in Greece has risen to the occasion. They have established educational institutions aiming to nurture and promote their cultural heritage and language among Bulgarian children residing in Greece. Pioneering the Path: The First Bulgarian Schools in Greece The first Bulgarian school
Bulgarian Community in Greece Fosters Cultural Continuity with 'Vasil Levski' Schools
Bravo Property Fund Announces Partial Bond Repayment Amid Euro Zone Yield Fluctuations
11 hours ago
Bravo Property Fund Announces Partial Bond Repayment Amid Euro Zone Yield Fluctuations
Three Seas Initiative: Steering Economic Convergence in the EU
11 hours ago
Three Seas Initiative: Steering Economic Convergence in the EU
Deadly Police Chase in Stara Zagora Sparks Controversy and Calls for Accountability
6 hours ago
Deadly Police Chase in Stara Zagora Sparks Controversy and Calls for Accountability
Shelly Group Announces Gen3 IoT Devices at CES 2024
7 hours ago
Shelly Group Announces Gen3 IoT Devices at CES 2024
Bulgaria's Energy Landscape: Downturn in Power Production, Rise of Renewables
10 hours ago
Bulgaria's Energy Landscape: Downturn in Power Production, Rise of Renewables
Latest Headlines
World News
Parents' Gift of Slim Tea to Young Daughter Sparks Outrage
13 seconds
Parents' Gift of Slim Tea to Young Daughter Sparks Outrage
Hera Biotech Acquires Scailyte's Endometriosis Diagnostic Assets: A Leap in Women's Health
26 seconds
Hera Biotech Acquires Scailyte's Endometriosis Diagnostic Assets: A Leap in Women's Health
MLB 2023 Season: A Calendar Full of Action and Reforms
27 seconds
MLB 2023 Season: A Calendar Full of Action and Reforms
UK Government Caught in Paradox over Wood-Burning Stove Messages
1 min
UK Government Caught in Paradox over Wood-Burning Stove Messages
Proud Boys Convicted for Capitol Attack, Trump's Virginia Ballot Bid Challenged
2 mins
Proud Boys Convicted for Capitol Attack, Trump's Virginia Ballot Bid Challenged
Jason Dickinson's Shooting Prowess: A Beacon Amid Blackhawks' Struggles
2 mins
Jason Dickinson's Shooting Prowess: A Beacon Amid Blackhawks' Struggles
The Evolving Role of Central Banks: Beyond Monetary Policy
2 mins
The Evolving Role of Central Banks: Beyond Monetary Policy
Connecticut House Fire Claims Lives of Four Children: A Community Mourns and Rallies
2 mins
Connecticut House Fire Claims Lives of Four Children: A Community Mourns and Rallies
Connecticut's Lynda Bluestein to Be First Non-Resident to Access Vermont's Medical Aid in Dying Law
2 mins
Connecticut's Lynda Bluestein to Be First Non-Resident to Access Vermont's Medical Aid in Dying Law
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
23 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
1 hour
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
1 hour
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app