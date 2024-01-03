en English
Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s Refugee Centers Strain Under Rising Influx, Calls for Expanded Capacity

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:34 am EST
Bulgaria’s Refugee Centers Strain Under Rising Influx, Calls for Expanded Capacity

With the rising tide of refugees seeking safe haven in European countries, Bulgaria’s refugee centers are under increasing strain. Mariana Tosheva, the chairperson of the State Agency for Refugees, recently revealed to the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) that the nation’s refugee centers are currently operating at 72% capacity. The system, designed to accommodate 3,600 individuals, is struggling to manage an influx that has led to two of its six reception centers operating beyond their limit—one, alarmingly, at 104% capacity.

Pressure Points: Ovcha Kupel and Vrazhdebna

The Ovcha Kupel center, primarily a sanctuary for minors, is currently sheltering 370 children—evidence of the young faces caught in the maelstrom of global migration crises. Meanwhile, the Vrazhdebna center in Sofia, the nation’s capital, has reached its saturation point, signaling the dire need for increased capacity.

The Dublin Agreement: A Strained Pact

Throughout 2023, Bulgaria has seen the return of 590 EU migrants under the Dublin Agreement. The regulation allows EU countries to return asylum seekers to the first EU country they entered, a system that Tosheva notes becomes highly inefficient during periods of high migration pressure. Among these returnees, 113 arrived from Austria, an indicator of the broad geographical spread of the migrant issue.

In Search of Solutions

In response to the mounting crisis, Tosheva is advocating for an expansion of the refugee centers’ capacity to 5,000. She also calls for the development of a solidarity mechanism to address the inadequacies of the Dublin Agreement during high migration pressure. Beyond these immediate measures, Tosheva underscores the need for a unified approach by the EU towards the countries of origin of migrants. These include not only the usual suspects like Syria and Afghanistan but also countries like Morocco, Tunisia, and Iraq.

In the face of criticism regarding the reception conditions in Bulgaria, particularly in the overcrowded centers, Tosheva acknowledges the pressing need for improvements. The focus, she asserts, should be primarily on centers catering to unaccompanied children and teenagers—a vulnerable group that needs both protection and care. With these proposed measures, a brighter future might be in sight for those seeking refuge on Bulgaria’s doorstep.

Bulgaria Refugees
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

