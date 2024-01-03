Bulgaria’s NRA Implements Mandatory Declaration System for High Fiscal Risk Goods

In an unprecedented step towards tightening fiscal security, Bulgaria’s National Revenue Agency (NRA) has launched an obligatory declaration system for the transportation of high fiscal risk goods. This new protocol, which got underway on January 1, 2024, necessitates advance declarations for the transportation of products including meat, milk, butter, eggs, fruits, vegetables, and nuts among other items. The stipulation applies to trucks bearing a weight of over 3.5 tonnes and encompasses goods being transported both within Bulgarian borders and those arriving or leaving a third country.

Enhanced Fiscal Security

The new regulations, outlined in Order No. ZMF – 1295/28.12.2023 by the Minister of Finance, are part of a concerted effort to bolster fiscal security and oversight. The aim is to regulate the movement of goods that are particularly prone to tax evasion or smuggling. As part of this measure, certain groups of goods have been removed from the high fiscal risk list, while new codes have been included.

Mandatory Preliminary Declarations

Starting from January 3, 2024, the NRA will enforce a regime for mandatory preliminary declarations for the transportation of high fiscal risk goods. Under this new regime, upon declaration, the truck driver or the accompanying individual will receive a unique tracking number (UTN) from the NRA. This UTN, vital for the transport process, will remain valid for a period of 14 days.

Aiming for Transparency

The introduction of this mandatory declaration system is a significant move towards increased fiscal transparency. It is hoped that this system will help curb tax evasion and smuggling activities, thereby enhancing the economic stability of the country. With the implementation of this measure, Bulgaria stands as an example of a nation taking determined strides to secure its fiscal future.

