en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s NRA Implements Mandatory Declaration System for High Fiscal Risk Goods

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:28 am EST
Bulgaria’s NRA Implements Mandatory Declaration System for High Fiscal Risk Goods

In an unprecedented step towards tightening fiscal security, Bulgaria’s National Revenue Agency (NRA) has launched an obligatory declaration system for the transportation of high fiscal risk goods. This new protocol, which got underway on January 1, 2024, necessitates advance declarations for the transportation of products including meat, milk, butter, eggs, fruits, vegetables, and nuts among other items. The stipulation applies to trucks bearing a weight of over 3.5 tonnes and encompasses goods being transported both within Bulgarian borders and those arriving or leaving a third country.

Enhanced Fiscal Security

The new regulations, outlined in Order No. ZMF – 1295/28.12.2023 by the Minister of Finance, are part of a concerted effort to bolster fiscal security and oversight. The aim is to regulate the movement of goods that are particularly prone to tax evasion or smuggling. As part of this measure, certain groups of goods have been removed from the high fiscal risk list, while new codes have been included.

(Read Also: Bulgaria Enforces Ban on Russian Crude: Raids Lukoil-owned Neftohim Refinery)

Mandatory Preliminary Declarations

Starting from January 3, 2024, the NRA will enforce a regime for mandatory preliminary declarations for the transportation of high fiscal risk goods. Under this new regime, upon declaration, the truck driver or the accompanying individual will receive a unique tracking number (UTN) from the NRA. This UTN, vital for the transport process, will remain valid for a period of 14 days.

(Read Also: Bulgaria, Hungary, Serbia Presidents Highlight Importance of Families at Demographic Summit)

Aiming for Transparency

The introduction of this mandatory declaration system is a significant move towards increased fiscal transparency. It is hoped that this system will help curb tax evasion and smuggling activities, thereby enhancing the economic stability of the country. With the implementation of this measure, Bulgaria stands as an example of a nation taking determined strides to secure its fiscal future.

Read More

0
Bulgaria Business Transportation
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Vazrazhdane Leader Kostadin Kostadinov Criticizes Dublin Regulation, Warns about New Migration Pact

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Sofia Braces for Potential Waste Crisis: Mayor Orders Internal Audit

By Rizwan Shah

Bulgarian Stock Market Rings in New Year with Mixed Results

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Monoceros Ltd Acquires 24% Stake in Bulgartabac Holding

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Bulgaria's GERB Leader Introduces Performance Review of Ministers; Par ...
@Bulgaria · 19 hours
Bulgaria's GERB Leader Introduces Performance Review of Ministers; Par ...
heart comment 0
Bulgarian National Assembly Speaker Set for Official Visit to Vietnam

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Bulgarian National Assembly Speaker Set for Official Visit to Vietnam
Bulgarian Banking Sector Posts Impressive Profit Increase

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Bulgarian Banking Sector Posts Impressive Profit Increase
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Bulgaria and Romania Pave the Way for Schengen Area Membership

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Bulgaria and Romania Pave the Way for Schengen Area Membership
Latest Headlines
World News
University of Rhode Island Basketball Team: A Battle Against Odds
9 mins
University of Rhode Island Basketball Team: A Battle Against Odds
Huberdeau's Goal Breaks Drought, Paves Way for Flames' Victory
10 mins
Huberdeau's Goal Breaks Drought, Paves Way for Flames' Victory
Qatar's Economy Set for Rebound, Fueled by Non-Oil Sector Growth
10 mins
Qatar's Economy Set for Rebound, Fueled by Non-Oil Sector Growth
New Zealand Blood Service's Race Against Time Amidst Holiday Season
10 mins
New Zealand Blood Service's Race Against Time Amidst Holiday Season
The Global Struggle with Post-Holiday Weight Gain: Understanding the Challenges and Solutions
10 mins
The Global Struggle with Post-Holiday Weight Gain: Understanding the Challenges and Solutions
Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha: A New Wellness Oasis in Abu Dhabi
10 mins
Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha: A New Wellness Oasis in Abu Dhabi
Big Bash League Showdown: Unbeaten Brisbane Heat Face Sydney Sixers in Top-of-the-Table Clash
10 mins
Big Bash League Showdown: Unbeaten Brisbane Heat Face Sydney Sixers in Top-of-the-Table Clash
Malaysian CSOs Call for Legislative Reforms, Inspired by Taiwan's Digital Democracy
10 mins
Malaysian CSOs Call for Legislative Reforms, Inspired by Taiwan's Digital Democracy
Toddler's Cancer Battle Exposes Family's Financial Strain
11 mins
Toddler's Cancer Battle Exposes Family's Financial Strain
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
15 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
9 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app