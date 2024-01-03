en English
Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s Energy Landscape: Downturn in Power Production, Rise of Renewables

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:40 am EST
Bulgaria's Energy Landscape: Downturn in Power Production, Rise of Renewables

In a year that brought both progress and setbacks, Bulgaria’s electricity production experienced a significant downturn. According to the Electricity System Operator (ESO), the production in 2023 plummeted by 20.76% to a total of 39,593 gigawatt-hours (GWh). This decrease was mirrored in domestic consumption, which fell by 4.17% to 36,586 GWh, starkly contrasting the previous year’s 5.7% increase in power output.

Trade Surplus and Conventional Power Stations

The power trade surplus shared in the decline, witnessing a staggering fall of 72.5% to 3,367 GWh. Conventional power stations, once the backbone of the country’s energy grid, also suffered a significant decrease. Their output shrank by a significant 25.66% to 31,858 GWh, leaving a gaping void in the energy sector.

Renewable Energy Sources Rise

Amidst the gloom, renewable energy sources emerged as a beacon of hope. The transmission network’s renewable energy saw an unprecedented growth of 59.5%, generating 2,516 GWh. Additionally, the distribution grid’s renewable energy output increased by 13.74% to 2,486 GWh. This growth in renewables signifies a shift in Bulgaria’s energy landscape as it seeks to balance sustainability with demand.

Hydropower Struggles

However, not all sources of renewable energy shared in the success. Hydropower plants, once a reliable source of clean energy, saw production decrease by 18.63%, totaling only 3,093 GWh. This decline underscores the challenges Bulgaria faces in diversifying its energy mix.

While Bulgaria grapples with the task of meeting its energy demands, it has made strides in environmental performance since joining the EU. The nation has prioritized measures to combat air pollution and focused on solar energy projects and battery storage to reduce airborne pollutants. With the introduction of the Operational Program on the Environment 2021-2027, opportunities for foreign firms to participate in local tenders have arisen, potentially paving the way for innovative solutions in water and waste management, biodiversity, climate change, and air pollution control.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

