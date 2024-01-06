Bulgarian Orthodox Christians Brave Icy Waters in Traditional Epiphany Celebrations

In the heart of winter, the icy waters of Bulgaria’s rivers and lakes become stages of faith, tradition, and fortitude. Orthodox Christian worshippers across the country participate in age-old Epiphany rites, braving the cold to retrieve crosses cast by priests. This ritual, a symbolic reenactment of Jesus Christ’s baptism, carries a promise of protection from evil spirits and good health for the year to come for the one who retrieves the cross.

Epiphany Celebrations: A Blend of Faith and Tradition

On January 6th, the country pulses with a unique energy as thousands flock to local water bodies, their hearts filled with reverence and anticipation. In Sofia, the capital, the ceremony begins with prayers for prosperity, followed by a water-blessing event that includes the blessing of the colors of army units, a tradition reinstated in 1992 after being halted in 1946.

As the cross is cast into the water, the crowd holds its breath, watching as believers plunge into the chilly depths with courage and conviction. The retrieved cross, once held aloft, is a signal for celebrations to commence in earnest.

(Read Also: Epiphany in Bulgaria: A Tapestry of Tradition and Celebration)

Kalofer: Where Tradition Meets Community

The small mountain city of Kalofer hosts one of the most notable Epiphany celebrations. Here, men clad in traditional attire march into the Tundzha River, their spirits fortified by plum brandy. Accompanied by music, they perform a symbolic dance, their hands gripping national flags, voices blending into a harmonious chorus. In a touching local tradition, the retrieved cross is given to the youngest participant as a symbol of blessings and good health.

(Read Also: Bulgarian Embassy in Bucharest Commemorates 176th Anniversary of National Hero Hristo Botev)

Epiphany: A Global Orthodox Christian Observance

Ending the 12 days of Christmas, Epiphany is observed on January 6 in countries like Greece, Bulgaria, and Romania. Orthodox Christian churches following the Julian calendar, such as those in Russia, Ukraine, and Serbia, celebrate it on January 19, with Christmas on January 7. Regardless of the date, the essence of the celebration remains the same: a commemoration of Christ’s baptism and a testament to enduring faith and resilience.

Read More